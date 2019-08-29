Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notification of cancellation of admission to Euronext Growth

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Notification of cancellation of admission to Euronext Growth

29 August 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) has formally notified Euronext Dublin of the intention to seek cancellation of admission of Common Shares of Falcon to trading on Euronext Growth.

The last day of trading in Common Shares on Euronext Growth will be 25 September 2019 and the cancellation will take effect at 7.00 a.m. (Dublin time) on 26 September 2019.

The notification of cancellation applies solely to Euronext Growth and does not impact the trading of Falcon’s Common Shares on AIM or the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162



Davy (NOMAD, Euronext Growth Advisor & Joint Broker) John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363 RBC (Joint Broker) Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000 Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker) Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.