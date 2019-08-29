Cellular Interception Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Cellular interception is the interception, tracking, storage, and recording of cellular communications like phone calls, internet usage, and messages. This technology is extensively adopted by law enforcement agencies and authorities such as governments, military & defense, and federal and local law enforcement agencies (LEA). It is primarily used to gather intelligence regarding criminal or terrorist activities. Cellular interception devices are capable of active, semi-active, and passive interception of cellular information like metadata, voice, and data transmissions. Cellular interception device vendors also offer other capabilities such as capturing forwards and reverse cellular channels during cell phone calls. These devices can also capture control channel frequencies and allow monitoring of cellular communications from site stations and base stations.

The cellular interception market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, as per the latest report published by GIR Various factors contributing to the ascension of the market include rising crime rate in various cities ranging from small offenders to organized crime rings. This, in turn, has led to the local law and federal enforcement agencies to adopt cellular interception technologies, among others, to aid in the prevention, tracking, and neutralization of such offenders.

Further, the market growth is supported by the efforts of law enforcement agencies and government organizations in their bid to combat crime. Moreover, integration and deployment of strategic interception systems by telecommunication providers in their networks in order to comply legally with lawful interception requests between the users on the network has promoted growth of the market for cellular interception.

Key Players

Some of the major players prevalent in the market for cellular interception include Netline, Ability, IncMaxxsa Group, Stratign, Axiom Technologies, Endoacustica Europe, HSS Development, NovoQuad, Inc, PICSIX, Shoghi Communications, TheSpyPhone, Comstrac, BREON, and SoneSys LLC.

Market Segmentation

The global market for cellular interception is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into strategic interception system and tactical interception system. Based on applications, the market is segmented into private sector and public sector.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global cellular interception market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dictate the cellular interception market over the forecast period. Such market dominion can be attributed to the rising expenditure on defense activities and a massive expending on law enforcement by the government of respective countries residing in North America.

Moreover, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to create new growth and expansion opportunities for vendors operating in the cellular interception market. Allocation of large funds by governments of respective nations of the region for the enhancement of security and to combat terrorist attacks is expected to push market growth.

Alternately, development and use of new communication channels, network and frequencies would require integration with cellular interception. This is expected to lead to the development and deployment of cellular interception devices which are highly complex and expensive. This is bound to pose as a hindrance in the upscaling of the cellular interception market.





