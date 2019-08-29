Emmy Winner Kira Reed Lorsch to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at New Vision International Film Festival

I am so honored to be selected to receive this prestigious award for my work” — Emmy Winner Kira Reed Lorsch

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 27, 2019

Kira Reed Lorsch will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for her body work at New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands September 26, 2019. Kira is also nominated for “Best American Actress” for her performance as “Morgan” a woman on the verge of self-destruction in Acts of Desperation. The indie film, also starring Paul Sorvino, Jason Gedrick and Treva Etienne, has won numerous awards on the festival circuit for Best Ensemble Cast.

Ms. Lorsch has just completed filming the first season of the new drama series Rumors, in which she portrays Hollywood acting teacher “Ellen” and will Special Guest Star as wellness CEO “Gwendolyn Ross” on the upcoming comedy series Wild Wild Yogis. Kira can also be seen on Amazon Prime Video’s The Bay (Kristos Andrews, Karrueche Tran, Ronn Moss) for which she received a Daytime Emmy supporting actress nomination for her role as “Jo Connors”. Kira is currently filming the action movie Beckman as the evil human trafficker/book club mom “Janice” along side Billy Baldwin, Kevin Downes and David A. R. White.

For U.S. and International press inquires please contact: Neal Public Relations prstarus2000@yahoo.com 323-366-2796

ABOUT KIRA REED LORSCH

Kira Reed Lorsch is an Emmy nominated actress and Emmy Award winning producer. After graduating the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television, Kira enjoyed a prolific on-camera career appearing in over 100 films and television shows. Kira gives back to numerous charitable organizations including Shelter Hope Pet Shop, The Thalians for Operation Mend, and serves on the Board of Trustees of the California Science Center home of the Robert H. Lorsch Family Pavilion.

See more about Kira at KiraReedLorsch.com IG @kirareedlorsch



