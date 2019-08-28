Avante Logixx Inc. Announces First Quarter Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results for the period ended June 30, 2019 (all amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, $ in thousands, unless otherwise noted 2019 2018 Revenues 11,515 5,575 Gross profit (1) 3,319 1,862 Gross profit margin (1) 28.8 % 33.4 % EBITDA (1) (151 ) 247 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 115 417 Net income (loss) attributable to Avante shareholders (703 ) (114 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to Avante shareholders (998 ) (114 ) Basic and fully diluted income per share $ (0.035 ) $ (0.007 )

“I am very pleased with our continued performance improvement and execution of our strategy of building a national, technology enabled security solutions provider through organic and acquisitive growth.” said Craig Campbell, CEO and Director of Avante. “Our investments in our foundation over the last 18 months will allow us to manage a much larger platform as we execute on our acquisitive growth strategy.”

“Our pipeline remains healthy and robust, with core operations continuing to perform as expected.” said Craig Campbell. “We remain focused on identifying and completing highly accretive acquisitions that add meaningful revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to our growing platform. I am confident that Avante, with its new management and strategy, is well positioned for future growth as we continue to execute on our strategy.”

Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated revenues of $11.5M for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 which represented 106.5% YoY growth, with current pro-forma run rate of $45.4M (2) .

. As a percentage of revenue, Avante’s Strategic Business Units (“SBUs”) contributed to revenue as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Protective Services 56.8% 24.0% Electronic Security 21.6% 33.2% Monitoring & Managed Services 8.0% 14.2% Security Devices & Hardware 13.5% 28.5%

Generated gross profit of $3.3M , or a 28.8% gross margin, for the period ended June 30, 2019 which represented 78.2% YoY growth.

Operating expenses (net of depreciation, amortization, share based payments and interest expenses) increased $1.6M to $3.3M in Q1 F20, where approximately $0.8M of the increase is attributable to acquired companies.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $0.115M or 1.0%

Strong balance sheet with $1.8M of cash on hand, assets of $34.3M, and shareholders’ equity of $17.1M, with undrawn credit facilities of approximately $9.0M

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 4, 2019, announced the name change of Intelligarde International Inc. (“Intelligarde”) to Logixx Security Inc. (“Logixx”) with the intention of combining the operations of Intelligarde and Veridin Systems Canada Inc. (“Veridin”) to address a gap in the market where a “one-stop, cross functional, technology enabled security solutions provider” is needed by enterprise clients

On July 9, 2019 announced an exclusive distribution agreement with 3SI Security Systems to offer 3SI’s advanced asset protection and recovery technology to residential clients looking to safeguard high value assets

Further, the Company would like to remind shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30AM EDT at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, 222 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, ON.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, the Company will welcome all shareholders to an investor open house from 3:00PM EDT to 6:00PM EDT at its office at 1959 Leslie Street, Toronto, ON. The Company asks that anyone wishing to attend RSVP’s to investors@avantelogixx.com by 5:00PM EDT on September 13, 2019.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA. Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin are non-IFRS measures. See Description of Non-IFRS Measures

(2) Pro Forma revenues for TTM at June 30, 2019 include revenues from July 1, 2018 to the date of Closing for the three companies acquired during fiscal 2019

CONFERENCE CALL

Avante will be hosting a conference call to discuss the aforementioned results on Thursday August 29, at 8:30 AM EDT.

Dial in details are as follows:

Local: (+1) 416-764-8658 Toll Free: (+1) 888-886-7786 Conference ID: 16182376

Playback details below, available until September 12, 2019:

Local: (+1) 416-764-8692 Toll Free: (+1) 877-674-7070 Playback Pin: 182376 #

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute "forward looking information" with respect to Avante within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or a variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the intention to create a platform capable of supporting a business with significantly greater scale, Avante's strategic plan, Avante's intentions to engage in mergers and acquisitions in the near term, Avante's intentions to identify, acquire and integrate suitable targets for mergers and acquisitions, the ability to achieve operational efficiencies and provide a better overall customer experience, Avante's run- rate, opportunities to grow Avante's revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profile, investments in corporate infrastructure, Avante's ability to execute and integrate larger acquisitions, and the expected trajectory of corporate costs as a percentage of revenue. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking information, including, without limitation, the ability to identify, acquire and integrate suitable targets for mergers and acquisitions, the ability to control corporate costs, and the list of risk factors identified in Avante's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure, which list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Avante's forward-looking information. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this and subsequent press releases, Avante has made certain assumptions about its business and the industry in which it operates and has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Avante's normal course of business. Although management believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date the statements are made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Avante's forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Avante does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.



References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, share-based payments, acquisition, integration and / or reorganization costs, expensing of CWL fair value adjustment per IFRS less non-controlling interest’s share. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is an earnings measure recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure in evaluating Avante’s performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be construed as an alternative to net income (as determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

