Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Time: 9:05 a.m. Mountain Time (11:05 a.m. Eastern Time)

Audio Webcast Link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817



﻿Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist

403-298-7088



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.