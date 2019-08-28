Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.
Details:
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Time: 9:05 a.m. Mountain Time (11:05 a.m. Eastern Time)
Audio Webcast Link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist
403-298-7088
