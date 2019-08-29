InsightsNow’s New Wave of Clean Label Research Uncovers Consumer Misperceptions about Functional Ingredients

August Issue of the InsightsNow Clean Label Research ​Community Behavior Report Examines Functional Ingredients InsightsNow Clean Label Enthusiasts™ Behavioral Research Communities

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InsightsNow’s new wave of Clean Label Research uncovers consumer misperceptions about functional ingredientsLatest release of syndicated report focuses on ingredients that claim health-promoting benefitsInsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has released their latest report on the Clean Label movement (consumer-driven demand for elimination of allergens and other ingredients from food and non-food products). The August issue of their “Clean Label Research ​Community Behavior Report​” has identified consumer misperceptions around food, beverage and supplement ingredient claims regarding health-promoting benefits.“This long-term research initiative at InsightsNow applies behavioral science to generate insights for more informed Clean Label product decisions for our clients,” said Dave Lundahl, Founder and CEO of InsightsNow, and recent recipient of the NGMR award for “Industry Change Agent of the Year” based on the company’s work with Clean Label research. “One identified trend is concern around and attention to functional ingredients in products, so this past wave of the study looked at attitudes and lifestyle behaviors driving consumer choice in this area.”The report compiles data collected from the InsightsNow proprietary research community of Clean Label Enthusiasts (CLE), and this issue looks at attitudes surrounding functional ingredients. CLE are primary shoppers with a specific set of behaviors around clean living movement that influence their buying decisions. In this latest report, InsightsNow used an Implicit/Explicit association testing technique to collect data on consumer associations regarding functional ingredients claiming benefits such as: heart health, bone and joint health, digestive health, anti-inflammatory ingredients, immune support and other health topics.This research showed consumers may be well-informed around the functional benefits of ingredients, but hold misperceptions and misunderstandings regarding some ingredients. For example:Respondents held misperceptions about olive oil and coconut oil, indicating belief that both ingredients promote heart health—although scientifically neither of those ingredients can be linked that benefit.The study found the respondents believed that Omega 6 increases energy, even though it actually does not have that effect in proven scientific studies.This subscription-based report is released monthly on a variety of consumer-driven clean label topics and trends. To learn more about the report and enquire about upcoming research topics, reach out to InsightsNow at michelle.andre@insightsnow.comAbout InsightsNowInsightsNow, an agile behavioral research firm, partners with clients across a wide array of industry verticals to grow marketing, branding and product development through custom, cutting-edge research technologies and innovative techniques. The company specializes in finding answers faster, improving speed-to and success-in market, and changing the way we all look at humans and human behavior. InsightsNow was named one of the most innovative market research firms in the world by Greenbook’s 2018 Grit Report. www.insightsnow.com



