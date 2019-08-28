First Hawaiian to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that Robert Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO, and Ravi Malella, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



A link to the live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be found at ir.fhb.com , in the Investor Events section. An archive of the audio webcast can be accessed using the same link, and will be available until March 8, 2020.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Haseyama

(808) 525-6268

khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:

Susan Kam

(808) 525-6254

skam@fhb.com



