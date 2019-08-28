The Steadman Clinic Adds Canon Medical’s Vantage Galan 3T MR System to its Frisco Clinic Location

Exciting First Step in New Partnership That Pairs Best in Patient Experience with Superior Medical Technology

/EIN News/ --

Vail, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Steadman Clinic’s ongoing commitment to pair the best patient experience with the finest in technological and medical equipment has taken another significant step forward with the addition of Canon Medical Systems USA Inc.’s Vantage Galan 3T MR system to the Clinic’s Frisco location.

“Everyone at The Steadman Clinic is focused on providing the best service with the top-of-the-line technology,” said Kelly Adair, chief operating officer of the Steadman Clinic. “Our goal is to provide the same quality service at our Frisco location as we do at our headquarters in Vail. We want to do this not only through our world-class physicians and surgeons, but also with the diagnostic equipment that we have in place in Frisco.”

The Vantage Galan 3T (as in 3 Tesla MRI) stands among the top machines of its kind in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) field.

“The 3T MRI system from Canon Medical provides a much higher image quality than 1.5T machines,” said Jonathan Furuyama, managing director, MR Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA. “It is easily the best of the best from a clinical MR standpoint.

“The Galan provides high-resolution, crystal clear images, which help clinicians and doctors with diagnoses and determining the extent of injuries and the best treatment to provide,” Furuyama continued. “We design our systems to be patient centric and that is exactly what The Steadman Clinic was seeking. Patient comfort is of the utmost importance.”

The quiet technology of the Vantage Galan 3T MR system reinforces the patient-centric theme. Acoustic noise is reduced up to 99 percent. It also employs Canon Medical’s MR Theater technology, which creates a unique environment where patients hardly notice they are moving into the machine, helping to maximize comfort and put the patient at ease. Patients can watch movies or other videos in peace and quiet while the MR scanning takes place.

Placing the Vantage Galan 3T in the Frisco clinic was the first of many steps in establishing a solid, mutually beneficial partnership between Canon Medical and The Steadman Clinic/Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI).

“As we went through the process of researching MR systems,” said Adair, “Canon Medical’s customer service and state-of-the-art equipment was superb. We are so pleased to have established a strategic partnership with Canon Medical. Our goals and Canon Medical’s are very similar—to provide the very best patient experience and utilize the most up-to-date and dynamic medical equipment available.

“Canon Medical is heavily invested in research and development, which makes it a perfect fit with The Steadman Clinic and SPRI,” continued Adair. “Canon Medical provides the technology and we add the evidence-based research that leads to better treatment methods and higher quality care for our patients.”

The strategic agreement and relationship with Canon Medical was advanced in late August, as Canon Medical became the first title sponsor in the five-year history of The Vail Scientific Summit.

“The Steadman Clinic and SPRI was very proud to have Canon Medical serve in this key sponsorship role,” said Adair. “The Annual Vail Scientific Summit is one of the premier medical and research conferences in the United States and clearly one of the highlights of our calendar each year here at SPRI. Canon Medical’s commitment and involvement in this unique event furthers the ability of our world-class research professionals to continue their ground-breaking work in the laboratories at SPRI and to share the knowledge and findings with the large number of physicians, clinicians and scientists from around the world that attend our event each August.”

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

Lynda Sampson The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute 970-479-1563 lsampson@sprivail.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.