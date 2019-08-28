QEP Resources Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (the “Company”) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in the upcoming Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2:25 pm ET (12:25 pm MT). A link to the webcast will be available at www.qepres.com . Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation’s start time.



About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com .

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC

Director, Investor Relations

303-405-6665



