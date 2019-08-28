La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that Rebecca O’Grady has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on August 27, 2019. She will also be a member of the Board’s Audit and Nominating & Governance Committees. Each of the other nine incumbent directors were re-elected to the Board. With Ms. O’Grady’s election, the Board has been expanded to 10 Directors to add additional expertise and fresh perspective to advance the company’s strategy. Nine of the directors are independent.



Ms. O’Grady is a seasoned business leader with significant global experience across marketing, e-commerce, merchandising, and brand strategy at global retail and consumer brands. She held senior leadership roles at General Mills, where she served as chief marketing officer for international marketing, e-commerce & consumer insights, as well as president of Global Häagen-Dazs and president of Yoplait USA. Ms. O’Grady earned a B.S. from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

Kurt Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy said, “We are committed to maintaining a Board made up of world-class, highly qualified directors who will help drive our strategy and create long-term shareholder value. The addition of Becky to our Board reflects our focus on diversity, with directors who will provide new perspectives relevant to La-Z-Boy. She is a talented, strategic leader who brings considerable experience and skills in the areas of retailing, merchandising, e-commerce, and brand strategy, and we are excited to welcome her to the Board.”

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 352 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 352 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 554 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Contact: Kathy Liebmann (734) 241-2438 kathy.liebmann@la-z-boy.com



