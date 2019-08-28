Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.



Jon Barker, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our second quarter results, which were above our expectations on the top line, including a comparable store sales increase of 1.7%, and towards the high end of our outlook on the bottom line. This performance is a testament to our strong competitive positioning, as we remain one of few national retailers dedicated to outdoor sports, including hunting, with an expansive breadth of assortment at everyday low prices and a high level of customer service. This, combined with the ongoing success of our merchandising initiatives, customer acquisition and engagement focus, and omni-channel strategy, is driving our outperformance relative to the industry.”

Mr. Barker continued, “We will continue to focus on our strategic growth priorities in the second half of the year with an increased focus on innovation through various initiatives including a small format concept test shop, expansion of our partnerships with select licensed firearms dealers across the country, and the continued roll out of our used firearm program. We expect continued progress against these strategic priorities which, combined with our omni-channel focus, will reinforce our competitive positioning and drive market share gains.”

For the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019:

Net sales increased by 4.2% to $211.8 million from $203.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 primarily due to new store openings and increased demand for firearms and ammunition due to legislative changes in some states in which the Company operates. Same store sales increased by 1.7% from the comparable prior year period.



Income from operations was $9.8 million compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted income from operations was $10.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, which excludes expenses related to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of the senior management team. Adjusted income from operations was $13.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



The Company opened two new stores in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and ended the quarter with 94 stores in 24 states, or square footage growth of 2.4% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.



Interest expense decreased to $2.3 million from $4.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Interest expense for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 included a $1.6 million write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees associated with the Company’s prior term loan.



Net income was $5.5 million compared to net income of $6.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $5.7 million, which excludes expenses incurred relating to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of the senior management team. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $7.8 million, which excludes the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s old term loan (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Diluted earnings per share was $0.13 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.13 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

For the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019:

Net sales increased by 0.6% to $385.8 million from $383.3 million in the first half of fiscal year 2019 primarily due to new store openings. Same store sales decreased by 1.8% from the comparable prior year period.



Income from operations was $4.4 million compared to $9.5 million in the first half of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted income from operations was $5.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2019, which excludes expenses related to the transition of our CFO and recruitment and hiring of various key members of the senior management team. Adjusted income from operations was $12.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, which excludes charges incurred with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Interest expense decreased to $4.5 million from $7.9 million in the first half of fiscal year 2018. Interest expense for the first half of fiscal year 2018 included a $1.6 million write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees associated with the Company’s prior term loan.



Net income was $0.04 million compared to net income of $0.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted net income in the first half of fiscal 2019 was $0.5 million, which excludes expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of the senior management team. Adjusted net income in the first half of fiscal 2018 was $4.2 million, which excludes the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan and the charges incurred with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Diluted earnings per share was $0.00 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.02 for the first half of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.01 in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10 in the first half of fiscal 2018 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million compared to $23.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2018 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

Balance sheet highlights as of August 3, 2019:

Total debt: $158.8 million consisting of $127.1 million outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $31.7 million outstanding under the term loan, net of unamortized debt issuance costs.



Total liquidity (cash plus $51.6 million of availability on revolving credit facility): $53.1 million

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook:

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, net sales are expected to be in the range of $231.0 million to $239.0 million based on a change in same store sales in the range of 1.5% to 4.5% compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018. Net income is expected to be in the range of $9.0 million to $11.7 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.21 to $0.27 on a weighted average of approximately 43.2 million estimated common shares outstanding.

For fiscal year 2019, net sales are expected to be in the range of $866.0 million to $884.0 million based on a change in same store sales in the range of 0.0% to 2.0% compared to fiscal year 2018. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $20.8 million to $26.0 million with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.48 to $0.60 on a weighted average of approximately 43.2 million estimated common shares outstanding, when adjusted for the executive transition costs incurred in the first half of fiscal 2019 relating to the transition of the Company’s CFO and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of the senior management team (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income as income from operations and net income, respectively, in each case, plus expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO and the recruitment and hiring of various other key members of management, charges incurred in conjunction with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO and the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan refinanced in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, as applicable. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO and the recruitment and hiring of other key members of management, charges incurred in conjunction with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO and the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan refinanced in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, as applicable. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, pre-opening expenses, and other gains, losses and expenses that we do not believe are indicative of our ongoing expenses. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release, except for adjusted interest expense which is reconciled above. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategic initiatives and our outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2019. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", “opportunity”, "plan", "future", “ahead” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks relating to the Company’s ability to integrate its new Chief Financial Officer; the Company’s retail-based business model, general economic conditions and consumer spending, the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States, competition in the outdoor activities and sporting goods market, changes in consumer demands, the Company’s expansion into new markets and planned growth, current and future government regulations, risks related to the Company’s continued retention of its key management, the Company’s distribution center, quality or safety concerns about the Company’s merchandise, events that may affect the Company’s vendors, trade restrictions, and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2019 and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and every enthusiast in between. Our mission is to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.



SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended August 3, 2019 % of net

sales August 4, 2018 % of net

sales Net sales $ 211,766 100.0 % $ 203,288 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 138,544 65.4 % 131,011 64.4 % Gross profit 73,222 34.6 % 72,277 35.6 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,460 30.0 % 59,088 29.1 % Income from operations 9,762 4.6 % 13,189 6.5 % Interest expense 2,353 1.1 % 4,334 2.1 % Income before income tax expense 7,409 3.5 % 8,855 4.4 % Income tax expense 1,911 0.9 % 2,304 1.1 % Net income $ 5,498 2.6 % $ 6,551 3.3 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,130 42,896 Diluted 43,155 42,921





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 3, 2019 % of net

sales August 4, 2018 % of net

sales Net sales $ 385,783 100.0 % $ 383,347 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 258,388 67.0 % 255,504 66.7 % Gross profit 127,395 33.0 % 127,843 33.3 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 122,990 31.9 % 118,305 30.9 % Income from operations 4,405 1.1 % 9,538 2.4 % Interest expense 4,458 1.2 % 7,891 2.1 % (Loss) income before income tax expense (53 ) (0.1 %) 1,647 0.3 % Income tax (benefit) expense (92 ) 0.0 % 925 0.2 % Net Income $ 39 (0.1 %) $ 722 0.1 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,065 42,812 Diluted 43,090 42,837





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) Assets August 3, 2019 February 2, 2019 Current assets: Cash $ 1,475 $ 1,547 Accounts receivable, net 239 249 Merchandise inventories 289,311 276,600 Income tax receivable 1,080 - Prepaid expenses and other 10,653 15,174 Total current assets 302,758 293,570 Operating lease right of use asset 183,486 - Property and equipment, net 97,984 92,084 Deferred income taxes - 2,997 Definite lived intangible assets, net 233 246 Total assets $ 584,461 $ 388,897 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,890 $ 24,953 Accrued expenses 58,051 56,384 Operating lease liability, current 32,483 - Income taxes payable - 1,838 Revolving line of credit 127,126 144,306 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount and debt issuance costs 7,915 7,915 Current portion of deferred rent - 5,270 Total current liabilities 290,465 240,666 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discount, debt issuance costs, and current portion 23,760 27,717 Deferred income taxes 412 - Operating lease liability, noncurrent 181,117 - Deferred rent, noncurrent - 41,854 Total long-term liabilities 205,289 69,571 Total liabilities 495,754 310,237 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 432 430 Additional paid-in capital 85,422 84,671 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 2,853 (6,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity 88,707 78,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 584,461 $ 388,897





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 39 $ 722 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,245 8,887 Amortization and write-off of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 170 1,893 Amortization of Intangible 13 276 Change in deferred rent - (865 ) Gain on asset dispositions (311 ) - Noncash lease expense 14,895 - Deferred income taxes 307 120 Stock based compensation 948 2,054 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 10 (69 ) Operating lease liabilities (15,788 ) - Merchandise inventory (12,710 ) (58,474 ) Prepaid expenses and other 634 (1,804 ) Accounts payable 39,040 36,332 Accrued expenses 1,860 3,420 Income taxes payable and receivable (2,918 ) (3,676 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,434 (11,184 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (14,761 ) (10,585 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 311 - Net cash used in investing activities (14,450 ) (10,585 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit (17,180 ) 113,829 Increase in book overdraft 319 5,860 Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan 174 202 Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (369 ) (699 ) Borrowings on term loan - 40,000 Payment of deferred financing costs - (1,331 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (4,000 ) (135,127 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (21,056 ) 22,734 Net change in cash (72 ) 965 Cash at beginning of year 1,547 1,769 Cash at end of period $ 1,475 $ 2,734





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 Income from operations $ 9,762 $ 13,189 $ 4,405 $ 9,538 Executive transition costs (1) 266 - 623 - CEO retirement (2) - - - 2,647 Adjusted income from operations $ 10,028 $ 13,189 $ 5,028 $ 12,185 Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding to adjusted net income and adjusted weighted average shares outstanding: Numerator: Net income $ 5,498 $ 6,551 $ 39 $ 722 Executive transition costs (1) 266 - 623 - CEO retirement (2) - - - 2,647 Deferred financing fee write-off (3) - 1,617 - 1,617 Less tax benefit (69 ) (414 ) (161 ) (813 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,695 $ 7,754 $ 501 $ 4,173 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,155 42,921 43,090 42,837 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Dilutive earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ - $ 0.02 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator - 0.03 0.01 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 5,498 $ 6,551 $ 39 $ 722 Interest expense 2,353 4,334 4,458 7,891 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,911 2,304 (92 ) 925 Depreciation and amortization 4,645 4,500 9,258 9,163 Stock-based compensation expense (4) 494 482 947 967 Pre-opening expenses (5) 672 795 1,001 1,511 Executive transition costs (1) 266 - 623 - CEO retirement (2) - - - 2,647 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,839 $ 18,966 $ 16,234 $ 23,826 (1) Expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO (incurred only in Q1 2019) and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring. (2) Expenses incurred in conjunction with the retirement of our former CEO during Q1 2018. (3) Write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount relating to our prior term loan. (4) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and employee stock purchase plan. (5) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location.





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of third quarter and 2019 full year guidance: Estimated Q3 '19 Estimated FY '19 Low High Low High Numerator: Net income $ 9,000 $ 11,700 $ 20,300 $ 25,500 Executive transition costs (1) - - 462 462 Adjusted net income $ 9,000 $ 11,700 $ 20,762 $ 25,962 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,200 43,200 43,200 43,200 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator - - 0.01 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 (1) Expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team, net of tax. These events are not expected to be recurring.



