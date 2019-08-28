Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Healthcare Investor Conferences during September

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced that senior management will participate in three upcoming healthcare investor conferences.



Conference Details:

2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. EDT

Location: Boston

Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019 (one-on-one investor meetings)

Location: Boston

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Location: New York

Live webcasts of the presentations at the Wells Fargo and Ladenburg Thalmann conferences may be accessed from the News & Events section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of each webcast will be available for replay immediately following the event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic T cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. Bellicum’s rivo-cel product candidate is an allogeneic polyclonal T cell therapy that has shown promising clinical trial results in reducing leukemia relapse after a stem cell transplant. For additional information about the company, please visit bellicum.com .

