Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Healthcare Investor Conferences during September
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced that senior management will participate in three upcoming healthcare investor conferences.
Conference Details:
2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. EDT
Location: Boston
Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019 (one-on-one investor meetings)
Location: Boston
Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
Location: New York
Live webcasts of the presentations at the Wells Fargo and Ladenburg Thalmann conferences may be accessed from the News & Events section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of each webcast will be available for replay immediately following the event.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic T cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. Bellicum’s rivo-cel product candidate is an allogeneic polyclonal T cell therapy that has shown promising clinical trial results in reducing leukemia relapse after a stem cell transplant. For additional information about the company, please visit bellicum.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke IR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com
Media
Jim Heins
Senior Vice President
Westwicke PR
203-682-8251
james.heins@icrinc.com
