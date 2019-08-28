Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled “Up and Comers in the Cell Therapy Space” at Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.



A live audio webcast of the panel will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of the Atara website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 14 days following the live panel.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( @Atarabio ) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by the state-of-the-art Atara T-cell Operations and Manufacturing (ATOM) facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com .

