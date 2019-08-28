U.S. Financials Income Fund Announces Semi-Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Financials Income Fund (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the period ended June 30, 2019. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A units amounted to C$0.52 million or C$0.52 per Class A unit. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class U units amounted to C$0.04 million or C$0.56 per Class U unit. As at June 30, 2019, net assets attributable to holders of Class A units were C$7.49 million or C$7.43 per Class A unit and net assets attributable to holders of Class U units were C$0.63 million (US$0.49 million) or C$10.03 (US$7.68) per Class U unit. Cash distributions of C$0.25 per Class A unit and US$0.25 per Class U unit were paid during the period.



The Fund’s investment objectives are (i) to provide Unitholders with quarterly cash distributions; and (ii) to maximize total return through capital appreciation and distributions.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of U.S. financial issuers selected from the S&P 500 Index that are classified as “Financials” or “Real Estate” by Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard and which have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion and a credit rating issued by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services of at least A- at the time of purchase. The portfolio may also include U.S. publicly listed alternative asset management issuers which have a market capitalization of at least US$5 billion at the time of purchase.

To generate additional income above the distributions earned on its equity securities, the Fund will from time to time write covered call options in respect of all or a portion of the securities in its portfolio.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Class A units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol USF.UN and the Class U units do not trade on an exchange.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Income (including Net Gain on Investments) C$ 0.76 Expenses (0.20 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A and Class U Units C$ 0.56

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com

info@strathbridge.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



