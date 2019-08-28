Core Canadian Dividend Trust Announces Semi-Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Increase in net assets attributable to equity holders amounted to $0.27 million or $0.53 per unit. Net assets attributable to equity holders as at June 30, 2019 were $2.92 million or $5.65 per unit. Cash distributions to equity holders in the amount of $0.95 million or $0.18 per unit were paid during the period.



The Fund’s investment objectives are (i) to provide unitholders of the Fund with monthly cash distributions in an amount targeted to be 6.5% per annum of the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund; and (ii) to preserve and grow the NAV per unit. The Fund invests primarily in a blue-chip portfolio consisting of high-quality, large capitalization, dividend paying Canadian companies across multiple industry sectors that have an excellent long-term track record of dividend growth and share price appreciation.

The Fund employs a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (“SSO”), to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Fund’s units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CDD.UN.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions)

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 0.41 Expenses (0.14 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Equity Holders $ 0.27

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .



John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com

info@strathbridge.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.