NDX Growth & Income Fund Announces Semi-Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NGI.UN) NDX Growth & Income Fund (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A units amounted to C$0.11 million or C$0.36 per Class A unit. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class U units amounted to C$0.02 million or C$0.35 per Class U unit. As at June 30, 2019, net assets attributable to holders of Class A units were C$2.75 million or C$8.33 per Class A unit and net assets attributable to holders of Class U units were C$0.62 million (US$0.48 million) or C$11.64 (US$8.91) per Class U unit. Cash distributions of C$0.30 per Class A unit and US$0.30 per Class U unit were paid during the period.



The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with (i) stable quarterly cash distributions; and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation.

To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting of equity securities of any issuer included in the NASDAQ-100 IndexSM (the “NASDAQ 100”). The NASDAQ 100 includes 100 of the largest U.S. domestic and international non-financial securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Fund may invest in the equity securities of any one issuer up to 10% of the net asset value.

The Fund employs a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (“SSO”), to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The Fund intends to strategically write covered call options from time to time, in respect of the securities held in its portfolio. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Class A units are listed on the TSX under the symbol NGI.UN and the Class U units do not trade on an exchange.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions)

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

Income (including Net Gain on Investments) C$ 0.28 Expenses (0.15 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A and Class U Units C$ 0.13

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice, President & CFO



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com

info@strathbridge.com

