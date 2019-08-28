Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund Announces Semi-Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LVU.UN) Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Increase in net assets attributable to equity holders amounted to $0.17 million or $0.23 per unit. Net assets attributable to equity holders as at June 30, 2019 were $3.80 million or $5.05 per unit. Cash distributions to equity holders in the amount of $0.10 million or $0.14 per unit were paid during the period.



The Fund’s investment objectives are (i) to maximize risk adjusted returns for unitholders; and (ii) to pay unitholders monthly cash distributions in an amount targeted to be 5.5% per annum on the NAV per unit.

The Fund achieves its investment objectives by investing in a conservative portfolio consisting principally of large capitalization equity securities selected from the S&P 100 Index with a beta of less than 1.0. Beta is a financial term used as a measure of a security’s or a portfolio’s return in relation to the market. A beta of less than 1.0 indicates that the price of a security will generally vary to a lesser extent than the movement of the market and a beta of greater than 1.0 indicates that the price of a security will generally vary to a greater extent than the movement of the market.

The Fund employs a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (“SSO”), to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Fund’s units are listed on the TSX under the symbol LVU.UN.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 0.32 Expenses (0.15 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Equity Holders $ 0.17

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .



