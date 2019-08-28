Ballard Power Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballard Power Systems (Nasdaq and TSX: BLDP) has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4th-5th, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Ballard Power Systems management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical challenges or address new business opportunities. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

Guy McAree

+1.604.412.7919

investors@ballard.com or media@ballard.com



