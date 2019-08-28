The Smalley Law Firm in Norman, Oklahoma, announces the addition of Divorce Planning to its legal services

Attorney Richard E Smalley III, Oklahoma Attorney Richard E Smalley III, Oklahoma Attorney Richard E Smalley III, Oklahoma Attorney Richard E Smalley III, Oklahoma Attorney Richard E Smalley III, Oklahoma

Divorce Planning Services can reduce the financial and emotional impact on the family by making the process more collaborative and adding other professionals.

Effective advance planning and exit strategies are designed to assist a family in the most efficient and effective manner possible, attempting to reach the most optimum results possible.” — Richard Emory Smalley, III, attorney in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smalley Law Firm announced that it has added Divorce Planning Services to address the needs of families in resolving such matters expeditiously and collaboratively. The purpose of such services is to plan ahead, before a divorce is filed, to help clients form strategies to ensure the optimum results in their particular situation.A divorce process is rarely easy. Stress levels are high, and in the process, couples often make decisions in the spur of the moment. In light of the many legal, financial and emotional aspects of divorce, that is not surprising. Thus, the Smalley Law Firm now offers Divorce Planning Services to form the best strategies concerning child custody, division of property and debt, support alimony and surviving after the divorce.The services focus on advance planning upon determining a client's particular situation, discussed in complete confidence, and when necessary may expand to utilizing a CPA, a financial planner, stock broker, and in some instances, a counselor or therapist. A strategy will be formed to assist in preparation for the divorce action, and the client will have a complete understanding of how the system works procedurally so that he or she will know what to expect. This alone places the client ahead of most divorce litigants, as many clients are in the dark about what is happening or what comes next.A financial professional can assist and advise as to how to best preserve financial assets. A therapist may assist the client in explaining the divorce to children and helping the children cope with the divorce, as well as assisting the client with coping mechanisms as well.Principal attorney Richard Smalley explains that “Using my knowledge of family law and years of experience in the family law courts of central Oklahoma, I am able to counsel with individuals who are contemplating divorce and provide them with effective advance planning and exit strategies which are designed to assist them through the divorce process in the most efficient and effective manner possible, attempting to reach the most optimum results possible.”Mr. Smalley adds that “Issues such as custody of children and asset protection will be discussed in strictest confidence, and other experts will be involved as the situation demands.” Richard E. Smalley , III has received the distinguished AV PreeminentJudicial Edition Rating. In addition, Mr. Smalley has consistently received the AV Preeminentrating, again in 2019 for the for the 21st consecutive year. The AV Preeminentrating is the highest rating in both legal ability and ethical standards, reflecting the confidential opinions of members of the Bar and Judiciary. The AV Preeminentrating is the peak of professional excellence earned through a strenuous Peer Review Rating system that is managed and monitored by the world’s most trusted legal resources, Martindale-HubbellMr. Smalley focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, divorce modifications, paternity, and guardianship. He is also experienced in probate matters and wills. The practice presently includes, trial work, divorce, post-divorce modifications, child support collection, child custody litigation, paternity, guardianship, adoption, probate and wills. Mr. Smalley has been appointed by judges and attorneys to serve as the Guardian ad Litem for children in dozens of contested child custody cases, and also serves as a mediator in family law cases.Apart from the recent AV PreeminentJudicial Edition Rating, Mr. Smalley has been recognized by several other organizations for his work. He has been selected as one of Oklahoma's "Super Lawyers," and "Top Attorneys in Oklahoma" by Oklahoma Magazine. Recently, he received the "Client Achievement Award," for his good working relationships and dealings with his clients. All of these awards were voted upon anonymously by other attorneys and former clients. Richard Emory Smalley , IIIRichard E. Smalley, III is an attorney in Norman, Oklahoma. He is an AV-rated trial attorney with more than 30 years’ experience. Mr. Smalley focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, divorce modifications, paternity, and guardianship. He is also experienced in probate matters and wills. The practice presently includes, trial work, divorce, post-divorce modifications, child support collection, child custody litigation, paternity, guardianship, adoption, probate and wills. Mr. Smalley has been appointed by judges and attorneys to serve as the Guardian ad Litem for children in dozens of contested child custody cases, and also serves as a mediator in family law cases.In addition, Mr. Smalley offers Divorce Planning Services. Based on his profound knowledge of family law and years of experience in the family law courts of central Oklahoma, he counsels individuals who are contemplating divorce to provide them with effective advance planning. The purpose is to assist them even before divorce process in the most efficient and effective manner possible. Issues such as custody of children and asset protection will be discussed in strictest confidence. Other experts will be involved as the situation demands.ReferencesWebsite: http://smalleylawfirm.com/richard-e-smalley-iii/ Blog: https://richardsmalleylawblog.family.blog/ News: https://hype.news/richard-e-smalley-iii-family-lawyer-us/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii Attorney Profile: https://attorneygazette.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii#2d2e7913-7e09-4dcc-8c60-1f89053f64cd

Fox 23 News Tulsa: Proposed law would make it harder for Oklahoma couples to divorce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.