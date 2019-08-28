Global Blockchain Market is Set to Reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 80.0% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Provider (Middleware Provider, Application & Solution Provider, and Infrastructure & Protocols Provider), by Application (Smart Contracts, Payments, Documentation, Supply Chain Management, Exchanges, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Digital Identity, and Others), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Vertical (Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Real Estate, Travel & Hospitality, and Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024. Globally, blockchain industry players are leveraging market growth through the formulation of several policies and reforms by a government organization in various developed as well as developing economies along with entering into several partnership agreements. The key players in blockchain market are launching new link for various supply chain experts. Furthermore, there are several software development enterprises that are embracing the technique at an extensive rate as it helps them in fighting against fraudulent activities.



Small and medium enterprises category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period in the Blockchain market

On the basis of organization size, the global blockchain market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Among the two categories, the small and medium enterprises category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards increasing utilization of these techniques that helps in eliminating wastage of resources and cost, thereby enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in their business operations.

On the basis of vertical, the global blockchain market is divided into government, retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, BFSI, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, real estate, travel and hospitality, and others. Of all, the BFSI sector is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in shifting the trend of business organizations from central infrastructure administration to distributed situation.

Furthermore, BFSI segment is observing the increasing significance of distributed ledger technique that provides secure access to their users. Moreover, distributed ledgers are extensively being utilized by financial authorities to reorganize their internal procedures and reduce operational cost. This domain is further strengthening the growth of blockchain market across the globe.

Explore key industry insights in 69 tables and 40 figures from the 151 pages of report, “Global Blockchain Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Provider (Middleware Provider, Application & Solution Provider, and Infrastructure & Protocols Provider), by Application (Smart Contracts, Payments, Documentation, Supply Chain Management, Exchanges, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Digital Identity, and Others), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Vertical (Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Real Estate, Travel & Hospitality, and Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in blockchain market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of organizations having a huge base of operation, adoption of payment and documentation uses in several industries along with widespread execution of smart contracts. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to huge investment undertaken towards the development of blockchain market that helps in reducing excessive labor cost.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global blockchain market are IBM Corporation, Ripple, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Abra, Chain Inc., BigchainDB Gmbh, Ethereum Foundation, Earthport PLC, Factom, BTL Group Ltd., Humaniq, Tierion, BlockCypher Inc., AlphaPoint, and Bitfury Group Limited.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the providers, infrastructure & protocols provider category is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Of all the application, payment contributes the largest revenue globally.

The small and medium enterprises category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all vertical, the BFSI sector is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in shifting the trend of business organizations from central infrastructure administration to distributed situation.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global blockchain market on the basis of provider, application, enterprise size, vertical, and region.

Global Blockchain Market Coverage

Provider Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Middleware Provider

Application & Solution Provider

Infrastructure & Protocols Provider

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Smart Contracts

Payments

Documentation

Supply Chain Management

Exchanges

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Digital Identity

Others

Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Government

Retail & E-Commerce

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Real Estate

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Blockchain Market by Region

North America

By Provider

By Application

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Provider

By Application

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Provider

By Application

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Provider

By Application

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

