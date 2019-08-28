NPI files suit in Palm Beach County against Honeydew Retirement Home owners, VALENTINA AND ANATOLIE LESAN in Renton, WA

Sounds like a script from Hollywood. Son meets girl from the Eastern Bloc, parents run a hospice in the state of Washington” — Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in retail distribution retains Eric Goldman, prominent South Florida attorney, to file suit against Honeydew owners, VALENTINA AND ANATOLIE LESAN in Renton, WA.Defendants VALENTINA AND ANATOLIE LESAN in Renton, WA and Boca Raton, FL were recently served a civil action to include the following counts:• COUNT I- TORTIOUS INTERFERENCE WITH ADVANTAGEOUS BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS• COUNT II- TORTIOUS INTERFERENCE WITH ADVANTAGEOUS CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIPS• COUNT III- CONSPIRACY• COUNT VI- UNJUST ENRICHMENTThe Lesans recently purchased a townhome located in Boca Raton, which actually doubles as the headquarters for Brian Gould’s, A.K.A “Brain Child,” Trulife Distribution and his various ventures.TruLife Distribution, not to be confused with Trulife Medical Devices out of Dublin, Ireland, est. 1958.Gould says, “Sounds like a script from Hollywood. Son meets a girl from the Eastern Bloc, parents run a hospice in the state of Washington.” The next thing you know, son marries the girl after planting her as the assistant to Mitch Gould, CEO, thus learning all of the proprietary systems, banking, credit cards, receivables, and payables. The three parties plot and conspire to clone, take over and dismantle NPI, a leading privately-held company based in Boca Raton, FL. NPI was created and founded by Mitch Gould, who developed unique systems and proprietary methods for the importation, distribution, and promotion of brands around the world seeking to penetrate the U.S. market.Further investigation is underway and that there is more to this story. The Lesans seem to have particular concern about contact from government agencies. Honeydew is a family home serving as a hospice and retirement facility. “This is a house of death and sadness,” Mitch Gould states.Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, says, “The betrayal is so deep that it is unconscionable. It seems surreal. Justice shall be served.”MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products.NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and creator of “Evolution of Distribution”, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.For more information about NPI, go to nutricompany.com



