NAS Investment Solutions Completes Equity Raise in Class-A Property in Just Six Weeks from Acquisition Date

27 investors purchased a total of $6.8 million of equity in the DST-Structured, Class-A, 55,000 square-foot, industrial office, manufacturing and warehouse property. Located at 7279 William Barry Boulevard, in North Syracuse, New York, the property is sit NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services’ vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

The shortened time frame for selling all equity in the property is indicative of investors’ demand for high quality real estate underwritten by experienced commercial real estate professionals” — Karen E. Kennedy, President & Founder, NAS Investment Solutions

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties , sold all available equity in the company’s latest investment property in just six weeks from the date of the asset’s acquisition.27 investors purchased a total of $6.8 million of equity in the DST-Structured, Class-A, 55,000 square-foot, industrial office, manufacturing and warehouse property.Located at 7279 William Barry Boulevard, in North Syracuse, New York, the property is situated within a 425-acre office and industrial park adjacent to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired property is National Asset Services , (NAS) one of the Nation’s leading commercial real estate companies.“The shortened time frame for selling all equity in the property is indicative of investors’ demand for high quality real estate investments that have been solidly underwritten by experienced commercial real estate professionals,” commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. “Quality real estate such as this property is a viable investment alternative that performs independently of stock market fluctuations.Built in 2008 and recently expanded in 2015, the property consists of 40,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of light manufacturing and warehousing. The property is 100% leased to a NASDAQ publicly listed company and occupied by the corporate headquarters of a technology company that serves as a major supplier to the healthcare market.NAS Investment Solutions is currently offering a new investment opportunity located in Northwest Arkansas, one of the fastest-growing economic regions of the country. The property is an expansion of the US Headquarters of a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The projected annual effective return on a 10-year hold is 7.56% with annual cash on cash starting at 6.4%. There is a modified triple net lease in place. For more information, interested accredited investors should contact Karen E. Kennedy at 310.988.4240.About National Asset Services (NAS)Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS’ managed portfolio in the company’s 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services’ vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

NAS Investment Solutions Company Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.