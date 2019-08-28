Retired Educator and Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist Ruth Beatrice to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.

Ruth Beatrice spent 38 years in elementary education, primarily as a first-grade teacher.

“I graduated high school in January of 1949,” recalls Beatrice. “My guidance counselors turned me in that direction because I had so many different experiences that would pertain to elementary education. At the time there was a shortage of teachers, not just in elementary, but high school, too.”

As a teacher, Beatrice earned a reputation for her willingness to go the extra mile. She would have her students produce shows and complete projects that would really build their confidence. A great motivator, Beatrice loved seeing the progress these kids made; everything she did was for them and to make learning more fun.

“I used to do a lot of activities with the kids,” says Beatrice. “When I would teach in Social Studies, it was a great opportunity to do some hands-on stuff. And I would have them make all kinds of crafts related to what we were studying. When you're working with young kids and you're having them do a lot of different activities, you're building up a lot of self-confidence.”

To instill a love of reading, Beatrice would have her students contribute something to a story. Their parents would type it up into a little book: on one side their story and then the other side would be a little picture to help them recall the story.

“They learned to read that way so much faster, because the story has more meaning to them. When they look at the pictures they had drawn, it helps them recall about what they have to read. And from their story we did all kinds of phonics things and we had them making out the beginning sounds and consonant sounds. It was a tremendous amount of fun.”

Beatrice later used her experiences to co-author books on tutoring for the Partners at Learning Series from 1978 to 1979 and in 1983.

Also in 1980, Beatrice discovered hypnosis. Today she is a a certified clinical hypnotherapist.

“My sister-in-law introduced me to one of the programs for adults at the high school where she lived. It was called ‘Self-Hypnosis’,” recalls Beatrice. “In the summertime would do hypnosis full time because they were off from school. The more I got into it, the more intriguing it was. All hypnosis is self-hypnosis.”

