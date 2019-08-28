Dr. Srini Pillay, Author of “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try,” Celebrates Spanish Release of Best-Selling Book

Srini Pillay, Best-Selling Author and Neuroscientist

“Tinker Dabble Doodle Try” challenges traditional ideas about productivity, revealing the lasting, positive benefits of adding unfocus to the everyday routine.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Srini Pillay M.D. is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, brain researcher, certified master executive coach, technology entrepreneur and musician. He is regarded as a pioneer in the field of transformational neurocoaching and has been extensively featured in the media including CNN, Fox, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Forbes and Fortune. He is proud to announce that his most recent book, “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind” is receiving a Spanish release in Spain and Mexico.

“I’m very excited for the Spanish release of my book,” explains Dr. Pillay, “it will be a chance to reach a wider audience in a promising market, and I hope it impacts the lives of many people living in these two countries along with Spanish speakers around the world.”

Drawing on the latest brain research, compelling stories from psychological practice, and colorful examples of counter-intuitive success from sports, business, education, and the arts, “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try” challenges traditional ideas about productivity, revealing the lasting, positive benefits of adding deliberate and regular unfocus to the everyday repertoire. A fascinating tour through brain wavelengths and rhythm, mindsets, and mental relaxation, “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try” demonstrates how specific kinds of planned unfocus stimulate cognitive calmness, jump-start productivity, enhance innovation, inspire creativity, improve long-term memory, and, of course, help the reader stay on target.

“Dr. Srini Pillay offers a brilliant, deeply researched, and even more deeply imagined blueprint for using one’s full mental armamentarium, conscious, unconscious, and all the undiscovered rest,” states Edward M. Hallowell, M.D., co-author of Delivered from Distraction, “it’s truly a fantastic book.”

Dr. Pillay is the founder and CEO of NeuroBusiness Group, voted one of the Top 20 movers and shakers in leadership development in the world by Training Industry. He has worked with leaders internationally in many Fortune 500 companies, and is currently an invited member of The Consortium for Advanced Adult Learning and Development (CAALD) at McKinsey &Co. and The Transformational Leadership Council (TLC). Recently, Pillay created a series of videos on “Managing Depression in the Workplace” for LinkedIn Learning.

“I hope that I can continue reaching people around the world with my ideas,” concludes Dr. Pillay, “that’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and this is just a small first step.”



