Freedom Mobile Goes Live in Eight More Cities, Making It Possible for Even More Western Canadians to Enjoy Increased Choice and Affordability

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that Freedom Mobile has launched its fast LTE network in eight more cities, giving even more Alberta and B.C. residents access to Canada’s most affordable unlimited data plans.

“Throughout 2019, Freedom Mobile has been expanding across Canada to give even more Canadians the chance to get an abundance of high-speed data without digging deep into their pocketbooks,” said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. “We are excited to invite the residents of Lethbridge, Kamloops, Vernon, Prince Rupert, Penticton, Courtenay, Comox, and Campbell River to join Freedom Mobile and experience our fast LTE network on the fair and affordable data plans that are disrupting the Canadian wireless market.”

As part of its expansion, Freedom Mobile is offering introductory pricing on Big Gig Unlimited plans to residents in Lethbridge, Kamloops, Vernon, Prince Rupert, Penticton, Courtenay, Comox, and Campbell River. Big Gig Unlimited plans put 10 to 30 GB of high-speed LTE data in customers’ hands, as well as an unlimited amount of data at reduced speeds fit for activities such as emailing and web browsing.

Today, Freedom Mobile customers can also score a premium branded handset for $0 — $0 upfront, $0 extra each month and $0 extra at the end of a standard two-year commitment — under a limited-time promotion known as Absolute Zero.

More information on Big Gig Unlimited plans, as well as the Absolute Zero promotional offer, can be found at freedommobile.ca/biggigunlimited .

In Lethbridge, residents can join Freedom Mobile at Park Place Mall (501 1 Ave. South), College Centre Mall (2045 Mayor Magrath Drive South), Walmart (3195 26 Ave. North, and 3700 Mayor Magrath Drive South), as well as Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (3515 Mayor McGrath Drive South).

“We are pleased to welcome Freedom Mobile to the City of Lethbridge,” said Chris Spearman, Mayor, Lethbridge. “Their presence brings not only a new business and infrastructure to our city but also more choice, more services and some healthy competition to the connectivity industry for our residents.”

“The launch of Freedom Mobile in our community signifies an exciting new choice for consumers,” said Nathan Neudorf, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Lethbridge East. “It is very encouraging to see new business opportunities develop in Lethbridge as we restore confidence in our economy and our future.”



Residents of Kamloops can sign up for wireless services at the Aberdeen Mall (1320 Trans-Canada Highway West), Walmart (1055 Hillside Drive North), and Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (910 Columbia Street West).

In Vernon, residents can visit the Village Green Shopping Centre (4900 27 Street), Walmart (2200 58 Ave.), or Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (5001 Anderson Way) to join Freedom Mobile.

“We are pleased that a new network is being launched that will provide services for all our communities. The City of Vernon welcomes this new network,” said Victor Cumming, Mayor, Vernon.

Customers can visit Freedom Mobile in Penticton at 1301 Main Street, Walmart (2210 Main Street), or Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (275 Green Ave. West).

In Courtenay and neighbouring Comox, residents can sign up for Freedom Mobile at Walmart (3199 Cliffe Avenue) and Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (757 Ryan Road).

"Increasing options for wireless connectivity is a good thing, particularly when there's a focus on affordability,” said Bob Wells, Mayor, Courtenay and Chair, Comox Valley Regional District. “We have come to rely on mobile networks for so many of our day-to-day activities, so it's great to hear that these services are expanding in the Comox Valley."

Residents of Campbell River can join Freedom Mobile at Walmart (1477 Island Hwy) and Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (1424 Island Hwy).

“We would like to congratulate Shaw Communications on their announcement of Freedom Mobile cellular service in Campbell River,” said Andy Adams, Mayor, Campbell River. “The City of Campbell River supports the competitive development of cellular technology and the enhanced product offering and service options provided to our community. The launch of Freedom Mobile is another indication of the sustained technology advancement which continues to develop within the City of Campbell River.”

In Prince Rupert, residents can join Freedom Mobile today by signing up at Data Boy Digital Communications (210 4 St.).

“Being connected in today’s digital age is critical to the way people live, work, and play. This exciting investment in our community will provide residents of Prince Rupert with more choice when it comes to cellular coverage,” said Jennifer Rice, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, North Coast.

Freedom Mobile’s footprint now covers about 17 million people or almost half of the Canadian population. Freedom Mobile’s expansion in 2019 means more than 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario can experience affordable pricing and abundance of data.

More information, including a list of retail locations, can be found at freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a80dd53a-536c-44b0-835d-05a8af2d4c54

Freedom Mobile expands to Lethbridge Lethbridge Aug. 28, 2019: (L to R) Mark Campbell, Lethbridge City Councillor; Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge Deputy Mayor; and Dean Price, Vice-President and General Manager, Corporate Retail West for Freedom Mobile, and cut the ribbon to officially open Freedom Mobile’s new retail location at the Park Place Mall on Aug. 28, 2019.



