Live Global Broadcast and Regional Events Will Showcase Women-Led Startups to Investors, Hosted by Women’s Startup Lab in Silicon Valley

Women entrepreneurs in cities across the world will gather locally and online over the course of 24 hours, leading the next wave of innovation

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Startup Lab (WSLab), a Silicon Valley-based accelerator for women-led startups, today announced the first-ever WiSE24, “Women's International Showcase of Entrepreneurs", that showcases innovative startups around the world. This dynamic experience enables investors to discover innovative, women-led startups. Less than 3% of institutional funds go to women-led startups even though women control 80% of purchasing power in the USA. This offers investors an untapped opportunity to explore the overlooked ideas, industries and markets.



On September 19, 2019, female entrepreneurs are invited to “Rise Locally, Empower Globally” in WiSE24, while investors around the world are invited to watch the online pitch session. Women will rally together in ten locations, with each location allotted thirty minutes on the global stage. 1,000+ investors are expected to be in attendance.



As part of this exciting WiSE24 event, women will gain exposure to a global audience and connect to like-minded female entrepreneurs to explore new market opportunities. In addition, the event will offer an opportunity for government, incubators, and universities to showcase their innovations and promote their unique expertise.

“It’s about innovation. Providing global exposure for rising start-ups from each region inspires the next wave of innovation and catalyzes change,” said Ari Horie, the Founder of the Women’s Startup Lab. “Half of the population’s venture ideas are not getting funded. This is like doing business with only one eye open.”

Tech startups from cities such as São Paulo, Tokyo, Taipei, Toronto, Montreal and Miami will be in attendance.

WiSE24 will be available online 11am - 7:30pm PST, starting in Europe and ending in Asia. Investors can register for the event here.

Regions that are interested in showcasing their local startups or sponsoring entrepreneurs through Women’s Startup Lab’s WiSE24 event, can find more information at https://www.womenstartuplab.com/wise24/ .

About Women’s Startup Lab

Women’s Startup Lab (WSLab) is a premier Silicon Valley startup and leadership accelerator for women entrepreneurs from around the world. The WSLab philosophy is based on the Japanese character, Hito. The symbol, which is based on two people leaning on each other, means “human” in Japanese. By focusing on “human innovation”, WSLab aims to transform individuals, companies, and the world.

Based in Silicon Valley, California, WSLab has graduated over 150 entrepreneurs. Of these alumnae, over 55% have successfully raised funds, and four have had successful exits. We have also trained over 1,000 corporate executives through our accelerator program, the Hito Institute, to further advance the collaboration of women, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovation. Our growing community numbers 25,000+ worldwide.

CONTACT: contact@womenstartuplab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.