City National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies

Program Reaches Milestone of 10th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank once again collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 10th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these backpacks filled with supplies to 54 elementary schools and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.



City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 just one year after it launched its Dollars & Sense Financial Literacy program in 2007. The bank’s Reading is The way up® literacy program, which also provides support for the Back-to-School Supplies Drive, began in 2002 when City National wanted to help put more books into school libraries in California. The program expanded to schools in other states as City National’s footprint began to expand, which now includes eight states.

“City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive was once again a huge success with the generous support of our colleagues donating, preparing and shipping the backpacks filled with educational supplies to schools in eight states,” said Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National. “This is one of our colleagues’ favorite philanthropic programs each year because it’s helping so many kids and education. The goal in the next ten years of this program is to double both the number of backpacks and schools we’re supporting.”

The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.

Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

California

John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim

Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park

Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord

Central Elementary, Rancho Cucamonga

Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor Village

Felton Elementary, Inglewood

Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles

Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles

Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles

Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles

Crete Academy, Los Angeles

Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles

Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles

LIFT LA, Los Angeles

Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles

Magnolia Avenue School, Los Angeles

Para Los Niños Los Angeles

Project Access – Vista Angelina, Los Angeles

Rowan Elementary, Los Angeles

Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles

Urban Compass, Los Angeles

10 th Street Elementary, Los Angeles

Street Elementary, Assistance League of Long Beach, Long Beach

East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland

Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard

Kingsley Elementary, Pomona

Southside Coalition, Pasadena

Rivera Elementary School, Pico Rivera

Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana

Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara

Bancroft Elementary, San Diego

Rancho Elementary, San Diego

Lowell Elementary, San Jose

Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley

Stonehurst Elementary , Sun Valley

Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks

Kids & Family Together, Ventura

Nevada

John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City

C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville

Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas

Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas

Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno

New York

Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx

The Child Center of NY, New York

Roosevelt Children S Academy, New York

Georgia

Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta

Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta

International Community School, Decatur

Tennessee

Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville

Minnesota

Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis

Washington State

Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.

Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.

About City National

With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

For images related to this story, go to the following links:

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/back-to-school-1.jpg

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/back-to-school-2.jpg

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/back-to-school-3.jpg

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/back-to-school-4.jpg

Universal Caption :

City National Bank colleagues helped pack and sort 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies that are being delivered to at-risk students at 54 schools and nonprofit groups in eight states.

Media Contact:

Paul C. Stowell, City National Bank, 213.673.7602

paul.stowell@cnb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.