City National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies
Program Reaches Milestone of 10th Anniversary
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank once again collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 10th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these backpacks filled with supplies to 54 elementary schools and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.
City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 just one year after it launched its Dollars & Sense Financial Literacy program in 2007. The bank’s Reading is The way up® literacy program, which also provides support for the Back-to-School Supplies Drive, began in 2002 when City National wanted to help put more books into school libraries in California. The program expanded to schools in other states as City National’s footprint began to expand, which now includes eight states.
“City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive was once again a huge success with the generous support of our colleagues donating, preparing and shipping the backpacks filled with educational supplies to schools in eight states,” said Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National. “This is one of our colleagues’ favorite philanthropic programs each year because it’s helping so many kids and education. The goal in the next ten years of this program is to double both the number of backpacks and schools we’re supporting.”
The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.
Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
California
- John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim
- Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park
- Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord
- Central Elementary, Rancho Cucamonga
- Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor Village
- Felton Elementary, Inglewood
- Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles
- Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles
- Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles
- Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles
- Crete Academy, Los Angeles
- Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles
- Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles
- LIFT LA, Los Angeles
- Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles
- Magnolia Avenue School, Los Angeles
- Para Los Niños Los Angeles
- Project Access – Vista Angelina, Los Angeles
- Rowan Elementary, Los Angeles
- Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles
- Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles
- Urban Compass, Los Angeles
- 10th Street Elementary, Los Angeles
- Assistance League of Long Beach, Long Beach
- East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland
- Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard
- Kingsley Elementary, Pomona
- Southside Coalition, Pasadena
- Rivera Elementary School, Pico Rivera
- Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana
- Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara
- Bancroft Elementary, San Diego
- Rancho Elementary, San Diego
- Lowell Elementary, San Jose
- Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley
- Stonehurst Elementary, Sun Valley
- Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks
- Kids & Family Together, Ventura
Nevada
- John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City
- C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville
- Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas
- Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas
- Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno
New York
- Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx
- The Child Center of NY, New York
- Roosevelt Children S Academy, New York
Georgia
- Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta
- Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta
- International Community School, Decatur
Tennessee
- Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville
Minnesota
- Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis
Washington State
- Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle
Washington, D.C.
- Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.
- Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.
About City National
With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
Universal Caption:
City National Bank colleagues helped pack and sort 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies that are being delivered to at-risk students at 54 schools and nonprofit groups in eight states.
