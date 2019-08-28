First Liberty Honors Jones Day Partner Christopher DiPompeo with Prestigious Philip B. Onderdonk, Jr. Religious Liberty Award

/EIN News/ -- Award recognizing champion of religious liberty presented at The American Legion National Convention



INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute today awarded Jones Day partner Christopher DiPompeo with its prestigious Philip B. Onderdonk, Jr. Religious Liberty Award. The award presentation was made at The American Legion 101st Annual National Convention in Indianapolis.

Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty Institute, said:

Our American Legion victory at the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year was a tremendous win for religious liberty in this country. It is only fitting that we honor with this year’s Onderdonk Award our co-lead counsel for this great victory, Chris DiPompeo. Freedom-loving people everywhere, and especially our military veterans, owe Chris a great debt for his unwavering dedication to this case and the unyielding excellence of his work. Well done!

The Phillip B. Onderdonk, Jr. Religious Liberty Award, named after The American Legion’s long-time National Judge Advocate, is an annual award that honors a hero who, like its namesake, has proven to be a champion of religious liberty.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org

Cell: 972-989-2403, Direct: 972-941-4453



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.