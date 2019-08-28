World Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Report, 2016-2019 & 2026 with Profiles Boston Scientific Corporation, EBR Systems, Medtronic, Nanostim, and St. Jude Medical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global leadless cardiac pacemakers market is expected to reach from US$ 47.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 269.8 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

An increasing number of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation worldwide

Extended battery life, minimal post-implantation complications, and no device dislodgement are superior features in comparison to traditional pacemakers

Awaiting FDA approval for Nanostim and WiSE CRT System might completely replace the traditional pacemakers market

Leadless pacemakers have shown excellent efficacy and safety in the short term and intermediate follows up thereby making it the most viable alternative for transvenous pacemakers. Currently, only single chamber pacing systems are commercially available, researchers are working diligently to manufacture dual chamber and multi-chamber pacing systems in the near future. Leadless pacemakers can be used in conjunction with a subcutaneous defibrillator for independent pacing and anti-tachycardia pacing.



Micra transcatheter pacing system is currently reigning the type segment for leadless cardiac pacemakers market. Extended battery life, no device dislodgement, minimal post-implantation complications, and easy retrieval drive the transcatheter pacing systems market. It received FDA approval in April 2016 since then it has been implanted in more than 6000 patients in approximately 30 countries worldwide. Nanostim had received EMA approval in 2013 but it received product recall owing to spontaneous detachment of docking button and premature battery failure. WiSE CRT System is still under clinical investigation, it works via acoustic energy to communicate with leadless pacing electrodes.



North America represents a share of 70% in the global leadless cardiac pacemakers regional market. It is the largest market owing to increasing number of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and presence of major players such as Medtronic, Plc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and EBR Systems, Inc., etc.



Europe accounts for a market share of 18% and is the second largest regional market. Affordable reimbursement scenario and a supportive regulatory environment for leadless cardiac pacemakers drive the market growth in the European region.



The Asia Pacific holds 7% market share and is set to register impressive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 on account of the rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia and proactive government policies to fight cardiac complications in the Asia Pacific region.



Medical device manufacturers actively participating in the leadless cardiac pacemakers market are Boston Scientific Corporation, EBR Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Plc., Nanostim, Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Micra Transcatheter Pacing System

4.3. Nanostim Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker

4.4. Wireless Cardiac Simulation System



Chapter 5. Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Geography

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.3. Europe Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.4. Asia Pacific Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.5. Latin America Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.6. Middle East & Africa Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. News Coverage

6.2. EBR Systems Inc.

6.3. Medtronic PLC

6.4. Nanostim Inc.

6.5. St. Jude Medical Inc.



