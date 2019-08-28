Introducing New Dedicated Job Search and Career Resource for West Virginians

Online Platform Makes it Easier for Workers to Connect to In-state Jobs, Employers, and Each Other

“West Virginia is an amazing place to live and work,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “We have great employers here with thousands of good-paying jobs, and a low cost of living. The wonderful people of our state are skilled, well-educated, and hardworking. So, we just need to help everyone connect the dots, and DiscoverWVJobs.com helps us do that. This platform will match individuals with quality employers, strengthen our workforce, and foster greater economic opportunity for West Virginia. Collaborating with Jobcase is a great fit for us, because they provide powerful resources, help us reach more people, and support and believe in the residents of this state.”

“DiscoverWVJobs.com enables West Virginians to easily find local job listings and information on new careers, empowering folks to find local jobs to help them live and grow in the Mountain State,” said Lloyd Jackson, President of DRWV. “This new resource helps recent graduates start their careers here, enables established workers to transition their skills to local industries, and assists out-of-state West Virginians with finding jobs that can bring them back home.”

The new online jobs and careers portal, donated by Jobcase and developed jointly with the Discover the Real West Virginia Foundation, provides an integrated platform that brings together multiple types of support:



A comprehensive local job search – with instant-apply tools

A career browser – listing industries with local jobs, information on salary, skills, advancement, and requirements to apply

A brief, self-assessment quiz to custom-match jobseekers to new industries and careers

Free-to-post job listings for all employers in West Virginia, and

A dedicated online social media community, where jobseekers, employers, and supporters can all share questions, advice, and support to each other

“Jobcase is thrilled to work with Senator Manchin and DRWV to help people and companies discover and achieve success in West Virginia!" said Fred Goff, Founder and CEO of Jobcase. “DiscoverWVJobs.com will not only help West Virginians discover and explore new paths to worklife success, but we also believe it will help highlight the strengths of West Virginia to people and employers across the nation – and deservedly so. When we help people discover new pathways to opportunity, and make it even easier for neighbors to support neighbors, it benefits people, employers, and the local economy alike. It's all part of what the Senator, West Virginians, and Jobcasers already understand – we are stronger together. And, we are just getting started!”

The official launch for the site will occur in the fall, offering even more jobs and other content from additional partners from across the state.

About The Discover the Real West Virginia Foundation

The Discover the Real West Virginia Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, statewide economic development organization, created to diversify West Virginia’s economy and give existing industries the tools they need to be competitive in the global market. The foundation has a twenty-six year history of success, bringing thousands of good-paying jobs to West Virginia, and have been instrumental in bringing over $2.5 billion in investment to the state. As a private foundation, with a board of directors comprised of the state’s leading business executives and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin as it’s honorary chair, the foundation is able to develop and put into action a flexible agenda—one that is responsive to the changing needs of the state’s economy and the demands of its business community.

The foundation’s focus is threefold: Attracting Investment: The organization has an accomplished history of attracting national and international investment by elevating West Virginia’s stature in the global business arena; Retaining and Expanding Existing Industry: The foundation’s programs focus on providing West Virginia businesses with the resources they need to grow and succeed in today’s global economy; and Highlighting Topics Critical to Economic Growth: The organization seeks to highlight issues or topics critical to economic growth and to facilitate action among stakeholders. For more information, visit www.drwvfoundation.org .

About Jobcase

The Jobcase mission is to empower the world’s workers. Jobcase.com is the free open-access social media platform where more than 100 million registered members manage all aspects of their work-lives. Jobcase technology also powers more than 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. Jobcase also provides no-cost services for non-profit organizations who share in their mission of empowerment, such as with the Urban League and Generation West Virginia. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact LaunchSquad for Jobcase.



