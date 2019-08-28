Middle Eastern Power Rental Markets, 2019 to 2025: Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Market Shares, Company Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Power Rental Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Diesel and Gas), By kVA Rating (Below 100 kVA, 100.1 to 350 kVA, 350.1 to 750 kVA, 750.1 to 1000 kVA and Above 1000 kVA), By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Power Rental Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% During 2019-2025.



This report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, kVA rating and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

After the 2015 oil crash, many countries in the Middle East region have started focusing on diversifying the economy towards non-oil sectors and have heavily invested in infrastructure, construction and manufacturing sectors. Such developments would surge the demand for diesel gensets and would thereby impact the growth of power rental market in the Middle East region positively.

Government initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Vision 2021, Bahrain Vision 2030 and Turkey Vision 2023 would lead to growth in demand for power rental in the Middle East region. These initiatives include expansion of metros and airports, along with the construction of new hotels and shopping malls, these initiatives would boost the demand for power rental in Middle East region during the forecast period.

The construction application segment is expected to demonstrate significant growth over the coming years owing to a large number of upcoming infrastructure projects in the region. Additionally, expanding power utilities and manufacturing sectors in the Middle East region would also play an important role in the Middle East power rental market revenue as the majority of the countries in the Middle East are diversifying their economies and strengthening the non-oil sectors.

Some of the major companies acquiring the Middle East power rental market share include - Aggreko, Byrne Equipment Rental, Rental Solutions & Services LLC, Altaaqa Global, Peax Equipment Rental and Atlas Copco.

Markets Covered

By Types

Diesel

Gas

By kVA Rating (Only Diesel)

Below 100 kVA

100.1 to 350 kVA

350.1 to 750 kVA

750.1 to 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Countries

Turkey

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East (Lebanon, Jordan, etc)

By Applications (Only Diesel)

Power Utilities

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Quarrying and Mining

Others (Events, Retail, Commercial, etc)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction



3. Middle East Power Rental Market Overview

3.1 Middle East Power Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2 Middle East Power Rental Market Revenue Share By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Middle East Power Rental Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 Middle East Power Rental Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. Middle East Power Rental Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Middle East Power Rental Market Trends

6. Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Overview

6.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

6.2 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Types

6.4 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenue Share, By kVA Rating

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia Below 100 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia 100-350 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.3 Saudi Arabia 350-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia 750-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.5 Saudi Arabia Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.6 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenue Share, By Applications

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia Power Utilities Application Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Application Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6.3 Saudi Arabia Construction Application Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6.4 Saudi Arabia Manufacturing Application Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6.5 Saudi Arabia Quarrying and Mining Application Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6.6 Saudi Arabia Other Applications Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.7 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Key Performance Indicators

6.8 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Opportunity Assessment

6.8.1 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Opportunity Assessment. By kVA Rating

6.8.2 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications

7. UAE Power Rental Market Overview



8. Qatar Power Rental Market Overview



9. Kuwait Power Rental Market Overview



10. Oman Power Rental Market Overview



11. Turkey Power Rental Market Overview



12. Bahrain Power Rental Market Overview



13. Rest of Middle East Power Rental Market Overview



14. Middle East Power Rental Market Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

14.2 Saudi Arabia Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.3 UAE Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.4 Qatar Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.5 Turkey Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.6 Oman Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.7 Kuwait Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.8 Bahrain Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Aggreko Middle East Ltd.

15.2 Byrne Equipment Rental LLC

15.3 Rental Solutions & Services LLC

15.4 Altaaqa Global

15.5 Al Faris Equipment Rentals LLC

15.6 Nour Energy Co. Ltd.

15.7 Peax Equipment Rental

15.8 Atlas Copco.

15.9 Apr. Energy PLC

15.10 SES SMART Energy Solutions FZCO

16. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu2d61

