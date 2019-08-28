Global Dehumidifiers Market Review 2016-2019 and Forecast to 2026: Market Dynamics, Segment Analyses, Company Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dehumidifiers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dehumidifiers market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is likely to witness a significant growth, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Growing awareness among consumers to maintain health and well-being is one of the major factors driving the growth of dehumidifiers market worldwide. Moreover, rising demand for dehumidifiers from households and across various end-use verticals to protect the indoor environment is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The global dehumidifiers market, based on product type was led by the desiccant/chemical absorbent dehumidifiers in 2017. Desiccant/chemical absorbent dehumidifiers eliminate the need to cool the air prior to dehumidification, making the technology especially suited for cooler climates. As a result, extensive use of these dehumidifiers across several industries, commercial buildings, medical centers, and restaurants among others is driving its growth worldwide.



Further, based on geography, North America garnered the largest share in the global dehumidifiers market in 2017. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the growing awareness amongst the consumers coupled with high adoption of dehumidifiers in the areas where humidity levels are high. Moreover, the presence of some leading players including Frigidaire, General Filters, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., The Whirlpool Corporation, etc. is further supporting the growth of dehumidifiers market in the region.



In order to encourage the use and increase awareness of dehumidifiers, players operating in the market are investing in bringing out innovative products to the market. Players are focusing mainly on innovations and launching new dehumidifiers with smart and advanced technologies to cater to the needs of their consumers.



Major players in the dehumidifiers market include Airwatergreen AB, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Frigidaire, General Filters, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., MARS, LG Electronics, Munters, Seibu Giken DST AB, Sunpentown Inc., Therma-Stor LLC, The Whirlpool Corporation, and Woods among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Dehumidifiers Market

2.2. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by Technology, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Dehumidifiers Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by Product Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Desiccant/Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers

4.3. Heat Pumps/Thermoelectric

4.4. Refrigerant/Ventilating Dehumidifiers



5. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by Technology, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cold Condensation

5.3. Sorption

5.4. Warm Condensation



6. Global Dehumidifiers Market, by End-user, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Industrial



7. North America Dehumidifiers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Dehumidifiers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Dehumidifiers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Dehumidifiers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Airwatergreen AB

11.2. De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

11.3. Frigidaire

11.4. General Filters Inc.

11.5. Honeywell International Inc.

11.6. MARS

11.7. LG Electronics

11.8. Munters

11.9. Seibu Giken DST AB

11.10. Sunpentown Inc.

11.11. Therma-Stor LLC

11.12. The Whirlpool Corporation

11.13. Woods



