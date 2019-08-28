FREE PARKRUNS NOW 36 IN USA, 1300 WORLDWIDE, EVERY WEEK, SAT 9AM; ROOSEVELT ISLAND PARKRUN CELEBRATES THIRD ANNIV

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many of America’s prettiest places host growing Parkrun movementThe “PARKRUN” movement now provides 36 free weekly weekend 5K runs in the many of the USA’s most scenic locations (9AM Saturdays), and 1300 worldwide. Founded in Britain in 2004 and a growing worldwide phenomenon, the website exclaims, “We organize free weekly timed events all over the world. “Darrell Stanaford is the USA Country Manager, appointed in 2016 by world Parkrun inventor Paul Sinton-Hewitt. Nick Young and Joyce Adams are the Event Directors for the weekly Roosevelt Island Run, which Stanaford helped create, uniquely on marked woods and boardwalk trails across the Potomac River from Georgetown and the Kennedy Center.“It’s a wonderful movement created in Britain,” Stanaford explains. “Britain not only has the 5k’s, but for children, 500 2k’s.” Stanaford said that separately, people do donate, but no one pays at a run. You get a barcode online, plus copies if you ever lose it. And simply show the barcode at the end.So, for free, you get to run plus emailed results, including your overall place and accurate time, age group ranking in the race, and comparison to your best Parkrun performance. That’s more than many very expensive races provide, and soon they could pick up to the 500+ entrants Eng;and enjoys,People are dedicated. Some celebrated their 100th Parkrun. There is as much a movement to volunteer and help as run. There are about 20 official positions for each race from Race Director to Starter to Tail Walker, all designed to make sure people know and don’t get lost on any course.The races happen through (almost) any weather to government shutdowns. When Roosevelt Island was closed, C&O Canal Fletcher’s Boathouse Parkrun absorbed the potential runners—another beautiful course. A third scenic DC area Parkrun, in that case paved, is an out-and-back along the Anacostia River where you can wave at the boats.At Roosevelt Island’s Parkrun this past Saturday, a big chocolate cake for everyone to have a piece of with a 100 on it for Svetlana’s achievement was on the table at the start and consumed at the end—as were cakes for the Third Anniversary of the Roosevelt Island run—a “twofer”. In addition, after each Parkrun everywhere, there’s always a gathering for coffee and breakfast at a local restaurant for all who want to come and socialize more.They came from everywhere to Roosevelt Island. At the announcements at the start, almost half of the 100 runners raised hands to “Who’s not from here?” They said they were from foreign countries like UK (many) and South Africa, plus states including New Mexico, North Carolina, California, and West Virginia.The National Park Service joined Stanaford, Joyce Adams, and Nick Young Saturday at Roosevelt Island to show their partnership with Parkrun. The 36th and newest USA Parkrun just announced by Darrell Stanaford is Madison Wisconsin’s — another typically pretty location: the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path Parkrun.Jay Wind, Secretary of the Potomac Valley Track Club, and Bob Weiner, a masters executive committee member of USA Track & Field, participated in the race, interviewed Stanaford, and agreed with him on the impressive “mission, contribution, and growing world-wide phenomenon” of Parkrun.Some updated numbers:507,763: Number of Volunteers1,942: Number of Parks worldwide being utilizedTo find the closest or most desired location of a Parkrun and to get a free barcode download (must bring to run—the only requirement), the Parkrun website is https://www.parkrun.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.