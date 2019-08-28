Department of Energy Awards Cooperative Agreement for the Production of Molybdenum-99 to Fourth U.S. Company

Vital medical isotope is used in over 40,000 medical procedures in the United States each day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has issued its fourth and final cooperative agreement award in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 to Northwest Medical Isotopes, LLC, located in Corvallis, Oregon, for the production of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) without the use of highly enriched uranium. Three other cooperative agreement awards were announced in July to the following:

Niowave, Inc., located in Lansing, Michigan

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, located in Beloit, Wisconsin

SHINE Medical Technologies, located in Janesville, Wisconsin

Technetium-99m, an isotope derived from Mo-99, is used in over 40,000 medical diagnostic procedures in the United States each day, including the diagnosis of heart disease and cancer. DOE/NNSA is supporting the establishment of a reliable supply of Mo-99 produced in the United States without the use of highly enriched uranium. To achieve this, the United States is supporting companies to have the capacity to supply approximately 3,000 six-day curies of Mo-99 per week.

The American Medical Isotopes Production Act of 2012 directed DOE/NNSA to implement a technology-neutral program, in cooperation with non-Federal entities. Congress appropriated $40 million for these awards in FY 2018 and $20 million in FY 2019 and directed the Department to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement to competitively award cooperative agreements. NNSA will fund each agreement at $15 million and require each awardee to provide $15 million of matching funds.

