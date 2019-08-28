Dental X-Ray Systems (Digital & Analog) Market Review 2016-2018 and Forecast 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental X-Ray Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dental X-Ray Systems market was valued at USD 1,658 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,978.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence and awareness related to dental & oral disorders in developed and developing countries

Digital X-ray devices are expected to dominate the dental X-ray systems market by the end of the forecast period

Incessant technological development in the field of dental X-ray systems

Tooth decay or cavities identified as the common cause of oral or dental disorders affecting children and adults globally due to increasing demand for oral disease diagnostic procedures and raising awareness related to preventive measures against dental disorders

Dental X-ray systems have developed significantly over the decades with advancement in 2D & 3D dental imaging and introduction of intraoral, panoramic and cone beam computed tomography machines. The market entry of computed tomography (CT), digital 3D imaging application is increasing significantly in dental radiology.



The advantages of 3D imaging are high-resolution imaging of hard tissues which is one of the unique attributes of 3D dental X-ray systems. An increasing prevalence of dental disorders & awareness related to disease diagnosis is expected to assist the overall dental X-ray systems market. New X-ray technologies in imaging provide minimum radiation exposure and possess an advantage of image analysis that may develop sensitivity and decrease error caused by subjective analysis.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), periodontal diseases and dental caries have been the most common oral disorders affecting 60% to 90% of schoolchildren and 5% to 20% of middle-aged adults. Thus, the rising prevalence of dental disorders and awareness related to these diseases expected to fuel the growth of the global dental X-ray systems market.



Digital X-ray systems and analog X-ray systems are the two types of products found in the diagnosis of dental disorders. In 2017, analog X-ray systems dominated the market with 53% of the market share, but the increasing demand for technologically upgraded digital X-ray systems is expected to take over and dominate the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.



The advantages of analog X-ray systems is it's comparatively cost-efficient than digital X-rays which makes it the product of choice for dentists from developing & underdeveloped countries. However, the scenario is also shifting as the prices of novel digital X-ray systems are shredded down which will act as a major advantage for the growth of these systems in the near future.



The three types of X-ray systems present in the market such as intraoral X-ray systems, extraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Extraoral X-ray systems dominated the overall market in the year 2017, due to key driving factors such as wide applications in therapeutic & diagnostic procedure for dental & oral disorders or trauma injuries, assists in early detection of oral & dental disorders providing patient comfort and safety.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, By Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, By Type of X-ray Systems, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, By End-User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, by Geography, 2017 vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 4. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, by Product, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Digital X-Ray Systems

4.3. Analog X-Ray Systems



Chapter 5. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, by Type of X-ray System, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Extraoral X-Ray Systems

5.2.1. Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems

5.2.2. Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

5.3. Intraoral X-Ray Systems

5.3.1. Digital Sensors

5.3.2. Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems

5.4. Hybrid X-Ray Systems



Chapter 6. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, by End-User, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Dental Hospitals & Clinics

6.3. Dental Academics & Research Institutes

6.4. Forensic Laboratories



Chapter 7. Global Dental X-ray Systems Market, by Geography, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Dental X-ray Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026

7.3. Europe Dental X-ray Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026

7.4. Asia Pacific Dental X-ray Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026

7.5. Latin America Dental X-ray Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026

7.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Dental X-ray Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Air Techniques Inc.

8.2. Carestream Health Inc.

8.3. Cyber Medical Imaging Inc.

8.4. Danaher Corporation

8.5. LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

8.6. Heraeus Kulzer Dental Ltd.

8.7. Planmeca

8.8. Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

8.9. Valtech Co. Ltd.

8.10. Xzeal Technologies Inc.

8.11. CEFLA

8.12. Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd.

8.13. Owandy Radiology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shus6z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.