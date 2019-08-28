Global Platelet Incubators Market 2016-2019 & 2026 - Rising R&D Activities on Blood-Borne Diseases Treatment have Initiated Huge Demand from Clinical Research Laboratories

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Platelet Incubators Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global platelet incubators market was valued at USD 340.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 542.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Increasing awareness related to early dengue diagnosis and treatment has assisted the demand for platelet incubators in affected geographical areas

Market introduction of novel platelet incubation technologies equipped with multiple advantages expected to augment the market growth in the near future

Rising research & development activities on blood-borne diseases treatment have initiated huge demand from clinical research laboratories

Mounting geriatric population as it affects mostly to specific age group, large patient base in developing countries supportive platelet transfusion, increasing investments & R&D activities to confirm the quality preservation of platelet under controlled temperature are key factors that are responsible for global platelet incubator market.



The regulatory approval process is time-consuming, significant rise in the investments specific to the technological innovation in the platelet incubator industry, and lack of awareness about the importance of platelet transfusion in the treatment of diseases that comprise thrombocytopenia are major market restraints affecting the growth of platelet incubator industry.



In 2017, bench-top platelet incubators dominated the market due to rising demand for bench-top platelet incubators require less space and highly cost-efficient makes its one of the ideal choice of research laboratories and university research centers. The demand for bench-top platelet incubator will maintain its dominance as most of the research laboratories apart from hospitals have limited sample size and require compact platelet incubator which can be easily handled on the tabletop as it gives more convenience to the operator.



During the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, Asia Pacific was expected as the fastest growing segment due to key market driving factors such as rising prevalence of dengue fever in African, South American & South Asian countries, and increasing awareness related to dengue treatment has significantly increased the demand for platelet incubators.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.5 billion people i.e. 40% of the world's population live in areas with the highest risk of dengue transmission. The WHO also estimated that around 50 to 100 million infections occur yearly, including 500,000 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases and 22,000 deaths. Hence, a high prevalence of dengue fever is expected to assist the overall growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future.



Market Competition Assessment



The platelet incubators market is growing steadily and key companies operating in this market are developing more cost-efficient, user-friendly, and efficient platelet incubators. The major market strategies applied by these players is to target developing and under-developed countries from Asia, Africa, and South America.



The platelet incubator manufacturers present in this market are Helmer Scientific, Terumo Corporation, Boekel Scientific, Sarstedt AG, EMSA, Elektrik Malzemeleri San. ve Tic. A, Lmb Technologie GmbH, Biolab Scientific, and BIOBASE among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Platelet Incubators Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Platelet Incubators Market, by Type of Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Platelet Incubators Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Mn

2.4. Global Platelet Incubators Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Platelet Incubators Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Dengue in Tropical Countries

3.2.2. Increasing Awareness Related to Blood Transfusion and Storage of Blood Components

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. End-Users are Demanding for More Technological Developments in the Design and Features of the Existing Platelet Incubators

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Increasing Demand in Developing Countries From South America, Africa, & Asia

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Platelet Incubators Market, by Type of Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Bench-top Platelet Incubator

4.3. Floor-standing Platelet Incubator



Chapter 5. Global Platelet Incubators Market, by Type of End-user, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Blood Banks

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Research Institutes & Universities

5.5. Ambulatory Clinics

5.6. Specialty Clinics



Chapter 6. Global Platelet Incubators Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Platelet Incubators Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Platelet Incubators Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Platelet Incubators Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Platelet Incubators Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Platelet Incubators Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Helmer Scientific

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Terumo Corporation

7.3. Boekel Scientific

7.4. SARSTEDT AG

7.5. EMSA Elektrik Malzemeleri San. ve Tic. A.

7.6. Lmb Technologie GmbH

7.7. LABCOLD

7.8. Meditech Technologies India Private Limited

7.9. Biolab Scientific

7.10. BIOBASE

7.11. Nuve Sanayi Malzemeleri Imalat ve



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7be897

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.