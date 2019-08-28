Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite at DeviceFest & Digital Heath Conference in Southern California

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting today at Biocom’s annual DeviceFest and Digital Health Conference in Carlsbad, CA. (Learn more at https://biocomdevicefest.org/ )



“As members of Biocom, we are excited to network with other member companies and professionals with a focus in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health arena - and ultimately the convergence of medtech and digital health,” commented Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

Axiom is currently the leading provider of eClinical software and associated services to small to medium sized life sciences companies. It’s eClinical suite, Fusion, is enterprise level in its depth and scope, yet designed for people to be able to use without specific technical training and to be able to manage any type of clinical study from any browser, tablet, or phone.

"Our team is looking forward to speaking with attendees and sharing how our award-winning Fusion eClinical Suite empowers organizations to manage every aspect of their clinical trials. This truly unified product platform offering is unique in the industry with every component built by Axiom engineers allowing sponsors to benefit from our agile development, intuitive design, and feature-rich technology that is highly configurable and end user focused. Our complete platform delivers a connected hub that enables a real-time view of the Data Analytics that sponsors need to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. Included in the connected hub are EDC, CTMS, DM, IWRS/RTSM, Inventory Management, Image Management, Adjudication, Payment Tracking, and other significant components," said Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

"With 17 years of clinical trial experience, we know Data Management and Data Analytics are key parts of a trial's success. Our Data Managers work collaboratively with sponsors to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the trial. We want to enable sponsors to own the relationship with their data by unifying all data sources and visualizing trends for successful trial execution. By working with the end goals in mind, we cannot fail. Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite delivers innovative technologies with exceptional services,” conveyed Aliya Ishak, Business Development Associate.

Ishak concluded, “Please come by to see us in the exhibit area. We’d love to talk with you about powering your clinical trial with the tools that help eliminate Excel spreadsheets.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073



