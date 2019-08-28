Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems: Global Market Analysis to 2026 by Technology, Location and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems market was is expanding at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Increasing awareness regarding the burden of healthcare-associated infections

Lack of substantial outcomes to combat the risk of healthcare-associated infections with direct observation methods

Technological innovations ensuring seamless operations and working of healthcare workers with strategic positioning of sensors and dispensers

Increasing need of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to reduce operational costs

To combat the growing burden of healthcare-associated infections, the use of hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems (HHCM) and methods have increased in healthcare facilities worldwide. Efficient hand hygiene at several key instances is imperative for preventing the incidence of infection.



Healthcare workers operate in an environment that has a heavy workload, multitasking, and responsibilities. Implementation and deployment of the novel hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems take these factors into account and provide enhanced solutions for ensuring hand hygiene at all settings in any healthcare facility. The latest hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems use scanning and location monitoring technology to perform collection, reporting of data and alert individuals for ensuring compliance.



Majority of the HHCM systems use hospital networks for transmitting information whenever a caregiver enters or leaves treatment room and dispenses hand hygiene product with exciter unit embedded in a dispenser system. This triggers healthcare staff badges and sends a message containing the details of the caregiver, time and location of the wash event. New solutions also offer just in time coaching system to the healthcare workers when they miss out to wash and records real-time information.



The SafeHaven solution uses real-time locating system (RTLS) as indoor GPS, wherein it displays the location of employees through three components, namely, the badge worn by the worker, sensors located in patient rooms and other locations and strategically located badge readers.



Such granularity of HCCM systems makes them actionable as the reports generated from these systems as specific as which product was used, when and where the compliance activity was performed and when the task was missed. Such data can be used by managers and decision makers for enhancing compliance statistics and outcomes.



Some HCCMs use technologies to assess whether or not the healthcare workers were washing their hands as frequently as desired in accordance with the WHO and CDC guidelines. The dispensers in such systems are aligned with electronic components to capture cleaning events on a group basis as against requiring the healthcare workers to use badges and individual tracking. This delivers an evidence-based algorithm in determining how many times the healthcare workers should have cleaned their hands based on hospital relevant data such as worker to patient ratio.



Further modification and enhancement in guidelines, regulations and awareness programs will assist in additional penetration of these systems in the global market. North America and Western Europe are the largest markets for hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems. Greater awareness, high knowledge about the burden of healthcare-associated infections, and greater affordability for deployment of such solutions are the key factors supporting the dominance of these regions.



At present, there is a constricted competition among the market players with visible product differentiations. However, it is expected that in the absence of appropriate approval functionalities, several companies may enter in this industry with me too solutions at lesser costs. Asia Pacific market is expected to greatly benefit from such movements and proliferate during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Systems Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Systems Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Systems Market, by Technology, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Activity or Group Monitoring

4.3. RTLS or Individual Monitoring

4.4. Direct Observation Apps

4.5. Others (Video monitoring, motion sensors, patient tracking devices, SMART dispensers, etc.)



Chapter 5. Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Systems Market, by Location, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospitals & Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3. Clinics and Care Centers

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Global Hand Hygiene Compliance Systems Market, by Geography, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. CenTrak

7.2. Halyard Health

7.3. Clean Hands - Safe Hands LLC

7.4. VIZZIA Technologies

7.5. Stanley Healthcare

7.6. DebMed (Deb Group)

7.7. Ecolab

7.8. GOJO Industries

7.9. BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc.

7.10. Proventix Systems Inc.

7.11. Alliance HC Inc.



