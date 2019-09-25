Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Minnesota To Call Them for Direct Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For A Better Compensation Outcome

"We do not want one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get shortchanged because they fell for an Internet ad about 'free' book, or claims centers. Call us anytime to talk to attorney Erik Karst.” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is 100% focused on making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota receives the very best mesothelioma compensation settlement results and they are urging a person like this or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota the Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst.

Attorney Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation results-and they are passionate about taking care of Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minnesota and nationwide as the Advocate would like to discuss at 800-714-0303-"Talking directly to attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal-than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your Navy Veteran/Husband-Dad has been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he is too weak to discuss how, where and when he was exposed to asbestos please call us at 800-714-0303 and we will go to him to help develop what we call the 'list' of asbestos exposures and we will bring along a lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste to explain the financial compensation process-this is a free no obligation visit. We do not want one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get shortchanged because they fell for an Internet ad about 'free' book, or claims centers." https://Minnesota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations. cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



