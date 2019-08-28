Introducing Patron Connection: the Online Review Management Software that Gives Businesses an Edge

Patron Connection

Patron Connection has the tools to help businesses build a great online reputation.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patron Connection is pleased to announce the launch of its new online review management software that gives business owners in all industries a major edge over their competitors.

“Our software can easily build reputations, so you will never have to lose customers because of negative reviews,” says Patron Connection founder Josh Chapman. “We gather 5-star reviews and share them on the sites that matter most, which for our clients leads to more sales and a bigger, better business.”

Research shows that 90% of consumers read online reviews before visiting a business.

“Your online reputation will make or break you as a business,” adds Chapman. “All it takes is one or two negative reviews and your business will pay the price. Allow us to look after this aspect of things for you. You’ll have peace of mind, and best of all, you’ll start to see the positive effects almost immediately.”

There are four components to Patron Connection’s services:

• The Competition Tracker provides the opportunity to discover what people are saying about the competition and make improvements or adjustments as necessary.

• With the Reputation Manager, businesses can keep tabs on what people are saying and respond to negative reviews, turning negative reviews into happy customers.

• Social 365 will ensure that social media posts are planned and scheduled for the next 365 days.

• The Testimonial Collector allows the business to send surveys to customers. The best reviews will show up automatically on the chosen website.

Patron Connection manages reviews on sites that include Google, Foursquare, Yelp, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and more.

“The businesses using our software have seen a tremendous increase in sales,” Chapman concludes. “Sign up for our free trial and find out for yourself how much it helps!”

About the Company

On a mission to help businesses increase sales, Patron Connection provides state-of-the-art review management software that gives business owners in all industries a major edge over their competition.

Easy to set up, the software can be customized to suit the needs of every business, and will start working practically immediately. The company is currently offering a free trial for a limited time only.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.PatronConnection.com.



