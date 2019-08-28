ABT AWARDED POSITION ON $250M HHS CONTRACT ADDRESSING ISSUES RANGING FROM SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS AND HIV/AIDS TO MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

An Abt Associates-led team has been awarded a position on a $250 million, five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that addresses a variety of health challenges. This gives the Abt team the right to bid on task orders covering issues ranging from substance use disorders and HIV/AIDS to maternal and child healthcare.

The contract calls for technical assistance for the HIV/AIDS Bureau, Maternal Child Health Bureau and the Bureaus of Primary Health Care and Health Workforce, which are part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The assistance may include program development, leadership development, performance data collection, quality assurance, continuous quality improvement, and promotion of collaboration among grantees and sharing of evidence-based practices. The team also may train HRSA staff and grantees to improve access to health care for underserved and vulnerable populations as well as improve HRSA internal systems and develop related educational materials.

“We have extensive experience working with HRSA and substantive expertise in improving health systems and health care delivery, including on-the-ground experience in clinical care” said Christopher Spera, Ph.D., Abt vice president of health and environment. “We look forward to expanding our impact in these areas through this IDIQ.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Stan Crock Abt Associates (301) 347-5402 stan_crock@abtassoc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.