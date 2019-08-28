Global Breast Prosthesis Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies (2016-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Prosthesis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast prosthesis market projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

The growing prevalence of breast cancer globally and growing procedures of mastectomy

Product innovation in breast prosthesis products to garner higher demand

Rising people awareness regarding breast prosthesis and cosmetic procedures

Cost-effective pricing and effective reimbursement scenario fuel the market growth

Strong growth in emerging regions, especially in the Asia Pacific will drive the market

The growing prevalence of breast cancer is the major reason for the growth of mastectomy procedures, thereby boosting the growth of the breast prosthesis market.



According to the World Cancer Research Fund, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women and second common overall. Approximately 2 million new cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed in 2018, with European countries accounting for the majority share.



A number of women choosing post-mastectomy breast reconstruction and breast contouring are rising steadily. However, it's a costly procedure and many women refrain from another surgery after mastectomy. Hence, an external breast prosthesis is proving to be a safe and economical surgical option for the women undergoing a mastectomy. Availability of breast prosthesis in different material and shape further increase the market demand.



On the basis of shape, the market is segmented into round, asymmetrical, swimming prosthesis, partial prosthesis, and others. The demand for round and swimming prosthesis is projected to increase during the forecast period. Manufacturers are offering light-weight prosthesis to cater women with weight sensitivity. Materials like silicone and cotton foam are effective in countries with warmer weather. Thus product innovation will drive the market for breast prosthesis during the forecast period.



In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global breast prosthesis market. Developed healthcare structure and high awareness of the people regarding breast prosthesis is a crucial factor driving the market. The U.S. emerged as the largest market in North America due to the high prevalence of breast cancer and better diagnosis and treatment of the same. A growing number of cosmetic boutiques offering customized breast forms and efficient reimbursement structure is also assisting the market growth.



Europe also held a significant share in the market driven by market growth in U.K., Germany, France, and Belgium. High prevalence of breast cancer in the region and favorable government schemes render marker growth.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the high target population. Moreover, the low cost of breast prosthesis compared to breast reconstruction has led to growing demand for breast prosthesis. Local players providing breast prosthesis is, however, affecting the market growth in the region.



The key players currently engaged in breast prosthesis market include Amoena Medizin-Orthopdie-Technik GmbH, ContourMed, Nicola Jane, Trulife Breastcare (Trulife Group), American Breast Care, Nearly Me and Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Breast Prosthesis Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Shape, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Breast Prosthesis: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Silicone Breast Prosthesis

4.3. Polyfill Foam Breast Prosthesis



Chapter 5. Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Shape, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Round

5.3. Asymmetrical

5.4. Swimming Prosthesis

5.5. Partial Prosthesis

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Global Breast Prosthesis Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. North America Breast Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.2. Europe Breast Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Asia Pacific Breast Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Latin America Breast Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Middle East & Africa Breast Prosthesis Market, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amoena Medizin-Orthopdie-Technik GmbH

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. ContourMed

7.3. Nicola Jane

7.4. Trulife Breastcare (Trulife Group)

7.5. American Breast Care

7.6. Jodee Post Mastectomy

7.7. Nearly Me

7.8. Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH



