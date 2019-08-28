Global Healthcare Decision Support & IBM Watson Market to Witness a CAGR of 11.4% During 2018-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare decision support and IBM Watson market are expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2026.



IBM Watson has developed a core engine which aids the scientific community in understanding scientific literature by cross-referencing and extracting information related to genes, diseases, drugs and promote multiple access to users worldwide.



Healthcare decision support is widely employed by medical professionals to assist them in providing value-based care and mediate strategic decision pertaining to the treatment regimen. It is useful in providing services such as consumer engagement and fraud detection in government and privately held medical facilities.



Notable features such as data warehousing, streamlining administrative operations and stakeholder management are being imparted to healthcare decision support services. Population trend analysis, demographics, cost-sharing, and recipient profiling are being developed under novel healthcare reform initiatives promoted by government healthcare agencies worldwide.



IT healthcare solutions are reigning the offerings segment for healthcare decision support market. A huge generation of clinical data, urgent requirement of medical insights to assist in the decision making for treatment of ailing patients drive the IT healthcare solutions market growth.



Genomic studies are being fortified with past scientific data to provide useful therapeutic options for malignant tumors and enhance patient compliance. Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing are being combined with real-time scientific evidence to promote effective treatment guidelines and disease diagnosis.



North America is currently leading the regional segment for healthcare decision support and IBM Watson market. Domicile of key players such as IBM Watson, Accenture, American Well Systems, AT&T, McKesson Corporation etc. provide IT-healthcare solutions to the medical fraternity of North America. The burgeoning requirement of novel drug discovery in the light of increasing mortality induced by chronic diseases drives the healthcare decision support market growth in North America.



Strategic collaboration between pharmaceutical giants and research academia and proactive government policies in providing effective treatment guidelines propel the healthcare decision support market growth in the European region.



The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 on account of developing IT-healthcare sector and increasing mortality associated with a lack of effective treatment pertaining to chronic disease.



Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of chronic disease and the burgeoning requirement of novel drug discovery throughout the globe

Developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for IT-healthcare solutions in the patient treatment

Cognitive computing and artificial intelligence being clubbed with real scientific evidence to promote excellent clinical outcomes

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market, by Offerings, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market, by Offerings

4.1. Overview

4.2. IT-Healthcare Solutions

4.3. Clinical Data Management

4.4. Genomics

4.5. Drug Discovery



Chapter 5. Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market, by Geography

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.3. Europe Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.4. Asia Pacific Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.5. Latin America Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.6. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Accenture

6.2. Aetna

6.3. American Well Systems

6.4. AT&T

6.5. Cisco

6.6. EMC Health Care Ltd.

6.7. IBM Watson

6.8. McKesson Corporation

6.9. Optum Inc.

6.10. Vangent Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4h8m7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.