Corrected News Release - United Health Products Announces Completion of Human Trial Study

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC), (“UHP” or the “Company”), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp®, an Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose that is patented through Oct 2029 (US Patent 8,557,874 October 15, 2013), for the healthcare and wound care sectors, today announces that the last patient has completed their follow up patient study visit in the HemoStyp Human Clinical Trial. This trial was conducted on 236 WIRB (Western Institutional Review Board) approved and consented patients. Surgeries consisted of Level 1 and Level 2 bleeds on the Lewis bleeding scale for abdominal, cardiovascular, thoracic and vascular surgeries. The patient study follow up occurs 21-40 days after the respective surgery. This is done to confirm there are no post-operative complications or related product issues. The study is a randomized trial with safety and efficacy endpoints for FDA (Food and Drug Administration) PMA Class III submission. All clinical trial post-operative follow ups have been completed and data analysis and PMA submission to the FDA will occur imminently.



The Company is continuing its discussions with well positioned candidates interested in acquisition of the Company or partnerships that allow penetration into the surgical markets.

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops technology, manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

