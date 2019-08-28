Aircraft MRO Facility Landscape, 2018: Key Players & Major Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Facility Landscape, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Which companies have the largest capacity in terms of hanger space?

What geographical location is the most predominant for MROs?

Which airlines are ready for the future and what do the others need to do to catch up?

What are the most important aspects of an MRO to an airline or air freight carrier?

What are some of the major growth opportunities for MROs?

This growth insight discusses the landscape of commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities (MROs) that provide check maintenance and modifications for airlines and air freight carriers.



Prior to stand-alone aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, major airlines and air freight carriers were forced to acquire resources such as facilities, tooling, and employees to comply with maintenance and modification requirements for their fleets. As their fleets expanded, resource expenditures went up. Some low-cost airlines entered the market heavily relying on vendors to provide maintenance, reducing the requirement of maintenance resources such as facilities, labor, and tooling. In efforts to reduce costs and remain competitive, major airlines followed suite by turning to third-party maintenance providers.



Several airlines around the globe have completely eliminated their maintenance departments by transferring them to separate businesses and some have even increased outputs and services to provide aircraft maintenance for multiple carriers. As demand increases for aircraft maintenance, MROs attempt to adjust capacity to meet the demand. Results of MRO expansions have led to mergers, consolidations, buy-outs, alliances, as well as some companies going out of business. Aircraft maintenance, once considered just a cost of doing business to airlines, has emerged into a competitive business.



An overview is provided of top companies in the MRO market, many operating several sites around the globe. Profiles include short company descriptions and highlights; history of the organization; affiliations and partnerships; capacity measurements such as hanger areas, hanger quantities, hanger configurations, and area metrics.



The aircraft MRO business is continuing to go through many changes such as more air carriers shifting to outsourcing, airlines finding leverage in crossing borders, and some MROs winning contracts with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to act as the provider for factory covered services. Most continents and regions around the globe are inhabited by MROs with a higher saturation in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Cost is the driving factor for airlines' decision to use specific MROs. Efficiencies in service must be evident and realized, however, if the schedule is not maintained or quality issues start to arise, airlines and air carriers have been known to end relationships prematurely.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Key Findings



3. Overview

Purpose

Introduction

MRO Facility Details

4. MRO Company Profiles

AAR Corp

Aeroman

AFI KLM E&M

Aviation Technical Services

Etihad

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. (EGAT)

Flightstar

GAMECO

GMF AeroAsia

HAECO

Lufthansa Technik

Mexicana MRO

Sabena Technics

SR Technics

ST Engineering-Aerospace

TAP M&E

Turkish Technic

5. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Customer Services

Growth Opportunity 2-OEM Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3-Talent Attraction/Retention

Growth Opportunity 4-Globalization

Growth Opportunity 5-Next Generation Platform

Strategic Imperatives MRO Companies

6. Conclusions

7. Appendix



