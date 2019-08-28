Dine at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in September to Make a Difference for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Order a Prime Pair –Available Weekends in September for $49 – with a Portion of Proceeds Benefitting Children in Need

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse , the ultra-premium steakhouse that offers an unparalleled dining experience, is hosting a specially-priced Prime Pair menu on select days in September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. $5 from the purchase of every Prime Pair sold will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ® , helping to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all they should worry about is helping their child live.



The Prime Pair menu – a two-course prix fixe menu featuring a salad, an entrée paired with the restaurant’s signature lump crab cake and a side dish – will be offered every Friday through Sunday in September at a special price of $49*, with $5 from each sale going to St. Jude. Entrée choices include the Double Eagle’s Simply-Prepared Fish, Hand-Cut Filet Mignon or Manhattan-Cut New York Strip Steak.

Specifically, the promotion will take place during the following dates at locations** nationwide:

Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8

Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15

Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 22

Friday, September 27 – Sunday, September 29

“We’re honored to provide an opportunity all month long for our restaurants and guests to make a difference for St. Jude and support its patients as much as we possibly can,” said Scott Smith, President of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. “By offering our most popular prix fixe menu at a special price on weekends in September, our guests can enjoy a luxury experience without breaking the bank, while also contributing to an incredible cause.”

This is part of the restaurant’s larger national charity partnership with St. Jude that began in 2018, with Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group committing to raise $5 million through 2023. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

“The mission of St. Jude is to advance cures for all types of childhood cancer, which we’ll strive for until there are no more children who have to struggle,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. “We’re gracious for the support shown by Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse now and as part of our longstanding partnership, and every dollar raised will make a true impact in our hospital’s operations and ability to treat children fighting for their lives.”



For further information on Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse’s Prime Pair offer throughout September or to make a reservation, please visit DelFriscos.com .

*Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse locations in Century City and San Diego offer the Prime Pair at a discounted rate of $59, from $69

**Prime Pair not offered at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York City

About Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse:

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is an ultra-premium steakhouse providing a distinguished dining experience with personalized service in a breathtaking atmosphere, offering bold, delicious fare complimented by an expansive, award-winning wine list. Boasting a vast selection of USDA Prime wet and dry-aged steaks such as the 45 Day Dry-Aged Double Bone-In Prime Ribeye “Double Eagle Steak,” modern takes on fresh seafood, signature side dishes and mouth-watering desserts, the one-of-a-kind menu distinguishes Del Frisco’s as an American culinary institution. Each restaurant features an impressive wine list curated in-house by teams of the industry’s finest sommeliers and are perennial winners of the Wine Spectator “Best of Award of Excellence.” Together, the 16 Del Frisco’s Steakhouses form a collection, each with a distinctive setting, décor and character. www.delfriscos.com .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

