Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Cause to Help Fund Meditation in Schools

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund meditation in schools; and reward referrals with meditation to improve people's lives.

Do you love to make a difference and enjoy meditation for good? Join us to do both” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency launches 'Inspiring Rewarding Meditation ' to help fund school mindfulness education. People who successfully make referrals earn meditation rewards According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Imagine what life would be like, if we taught kids mindfulness at school...skills and values to find peace of mind."Inspiring Rewarding MeditationPurpose is to help fund meditation classes at schools. And improve students lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements to hire moms who teach meditation.How to Enjoy Meditation Rewards1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search; or refer a family member or friend looking for a tech job in LA.2. When Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from a placement; the staffing agency donates $1,000 to fund meditation classes at a local school.3. Rewards $1,000 toward a meditation membership, 1 on 1 meditation sessions, or training.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We make a difference fun and rewarding...join us to do both."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Rewarding LA is a Social Co-Op sponsored by Recruiting for Good to help fund causes. We share 5% of proceeds generated thru recruiting placements with members who successfully participate; by supporting their causes, and rewarding fun for the whole family (benefits, perks, and services). To sign up www.RewardingLA.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



