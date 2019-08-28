Bee Products Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Bee Products Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Bee Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bee Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

There has been a significant rise in the global market of bee products. The use of honey has increased rapidly so far in foods and beverages. It is a natural sweetener which is made by honey bees with the use of nectar present in plants. CAGR of honey as a global bee product is estimated to be 7.35% on during the forecast period in terms of it's type.

Honey as a bee product is being used massively in the global market because of health consciousness of people and also of the fact that it has replaced table sugar. The global apiculture market today accounts for 8819 million US dollars while it’s CAGR is estimated to grow by 2.6% in the forecast period. Apiculture plays an important role in the global bee product market as it enjoys it’s market share around 30% in food products. The products of bee such as bee wax, honey Royal jelly are used in varied industries including cosmetics and medicines. Environmental factors and health consciousness although are giving a boost to the bee products industries yet maintenance of bees as well as their protection are other factors that are a restraint on this market.

Key manufacturers that play a major role in manufacturing bee products:

Areapis Flora, Wax Green, Comvita, Polenectar, King's Gel, MN Propolis, Evergreen, Ponlee, Uniflora, Manuka Health New Zealand, Zhifengtang, Wang's, Bricaas, Baitha, Beewords, Hongfa, Jiangsu Rigao, Bee Products, Zhonghong Biological, Baoshengyuan, Jiangshan Hengkiang as well as Health and Love.

Market segmentation:

The bee product market on the basis of types is segmented mainly into two:

Propolis :Propolis contains number of plant resins which are captured by bees and are used for multiple purposes. Propolis has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Honey: Honey is a natural sweetener and is used as a substitute of sugar by many people. It is also used in cosmetics and medicines.

Others: Other materials include Royal jelly and bee wax. Royal jelly is used as a food supplement while bee wax is used in cosmetics. Food, pharmaceutical and chemical industry are major users of bee products.

Regional outlook:

Asia Pacific:Amongst Asian countries, China plays a major role in using bee products. Malaysia, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia are other major users of bee products.

North America: US, Canada, Mexico and rest of America make immense use of bee products.

Europe:U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Netherland, Spain and Denmark are the major regions that contribute to global bee product market.

South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica are the major players.

Middle East and Africa:Middle East regions and African regions also share a major portion in the global bee product market.

Conclusion

The above report has involved all the necessary data on the subject of Bee Products bikes and how it is one of the advancing industries in this era. The US is leading the market as of now. And the report concludes the various usage, implementations and importance of this industry.

