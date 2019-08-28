Fulcrum Partners Makes Donations to Two Jacksonville-Based Nonprofit Organizations

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office of Fulcrum Partners is supporting the efforts of two nonprofit organizations, both based in the Jacksonville area. As one of the largest privately held executive benefits consultancies in the US, Fulcrum Partners has 13 nationwide offices, where their managing directors are each committed to local, national or global charitable initiatives.



Fulcrum Partners Ponte Vedra Beach, which is also the company’s headquarters, has extended its support to the 5 Star Veterans Center, an agency that assists veterans in need and to Daniel Kids, an organization that serves children in need and at-risk teens. Support from Fulcrum Partners for these two organizations has exceeded $20,000 in cash or goods for 2019.

Five Star Veterans Center focuses specifically on veterans between the ages of 22 and 55 who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Depression, Anxiety and other related mental health issues. The common goal for each veteran is re-integration into society. Approximately 30 residents currently reside at Five Star and participate in programs designed to help each veteran get back on his feet and reenter the workforce.

Daniel Kids works primarily with referrals from Florida governmental agencies or community resources including the Florida Department of Children and Families, Family Support Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Children’s Commission and United Way. The organization’s services provide Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Behavioral Management Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, Art Therapy, Play Therapy, Infant Mental Health, Trauma-focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Child Parent Psychotherapy (CPP) and Specialized Transgender Services.

Fulcrum Partners Cofounder and Managing Director Bruce Brownell , a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said, “Fulcrum Partners is proud to help these agencies in even a small way and contribute to the important work they do. As a company, we are committed to giving back. I’ve heard it said that what we do for ourselves dies with us, but what we do for others lives on. That sounds about right to me.”

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com



