ATI Physical Therapy Expands Its In-Network Footprint With UnitedHealthcare to Five Additional States

/EIN News/ --

Bolingbrook, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Effective today, ATI Physical Therapy is expanding its in-network partnership with UnitedHealthcare (UHC) to Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, North Carolina and Michigan. This partnership provides more choices, locations and clinical experts for UHC members looking to regain their optimal health through physical therapy.

The contract expansion between ATI and Optum includes all UHC commercial products and Medicare Advantage products. These five states join Illinois and Northwest Indiana (Lake County) that became in-network with UnitedHealthcare in April of this year.

Any UHC member looking to receive physical therapy services will have the opportunity to experience ATI’s award-winning customer service and convenient hours in more than 200 locations throughout these five states. Additionally, with direct access now available in each of these states, no doctor’s referral is needed for initial treatment by an ATI physical therapist.

Existing ATI patients with UHC coverage will enjoy uninterrupted physical therapy, and they can receive care accessing their in-network benefits. ATI will process all necessary paperwork to transition existing UHC patients; no action is required on the patients’ part. Please note that depending on health care plans, in-network benefits — including deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance — may differ based on each patients’ situation.

“ATI is proud to be expanding our in-network reach with UHC to these additional states. Now, even more consumers can take advantage of our exceptional customer-service and outcomes-focused approach to physical therapy,” said Nate Bard, Chief Growth Officer of ATI Physical Therapy. “Through this partnership, ATI can help even more patients live pain free and reach their individual goals.”

Should UHC members have any questions about the in-network benefits, ATI Physical Therapy, or their physical therapy benefits, they can contact ATI Physical Therapy.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 850 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $5 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Clifton O'Neal ATI Physical Therapy 630-296-2222 x7993 clifton.oneal@atipt.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.